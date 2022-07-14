ARLINGTON -- Steve Sarkisian knows quarterbacks like the back of his hand. He also knows that the position is the most essential to a team's success.

It's why the second-year Texas coach is leaving the door open entering Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe. And by open, he means past just Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card.

"We have a unique luxury of having Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy," Sarkisian said at Big 12 Media Days Thursday. "Those guys are all quality players. The beauty of the summer is we've been around these guys all summer long and been able to be on the field with them with skill development, to see some of the growth that they could make from spring ball into summer."

The Longhorns will be looking for a full-time option at quarterback following the transfer of Casey Thompson. Card, the Week 1 starter last season against Louisiana, has the most experience in Sarkisian's offense.

Card finished the year with 590 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception while completing 61.4 percent of his throws. He also added 17 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The focus this offseason has been on Ewers, one of the more highly-touted passers in Texas high school history. Initially a commit under former coach Tom Herman, the Southlake native elected to reclassify and commit to Ohio State for the 2021 season. A year later, he connected with Sarkisian and pledged his commitment to the Longhorns.

"I’ve been really impressed with both these guys in Hudson and Quinn and the work that they've done to prepare themselves," Sarkisian said.

The Horns could pull a wild card and run with Murphy, SI99's No. 7 quarterback prospect of the 2022 class. Last season, the California product helped lead Junipero Serra to the CIF Southern Section state title while throwing for 2,973 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

"I think the more quality players you can have in that room for the healthy competition, to push one another, to prepare themselves for their future but also the short-term future of playing a season is vitally important," said Sarkisian.

Texas opens the season at home against the Warhawks on Sept. 3.

