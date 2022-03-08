How Will Texas Fare in Big-12 Tournament?

How do the No. 22 Texas Longhorns stack up in the bevy of predictions for the Big-12 Tournament?

College basketball regular season is over and March Madness is here. Before the NCAA Tournament tips off, seeding and bids to the big dance are on the line with conference tournaments this weekend.

Ahead of Selection Sunday on March 13, Sports Illustrated predicted the champions, dark horse team, teams on the bubble, best coaches and best players in every conference tournament.

How do the No. 22 Texas Longhorns stack up in the bevy of predictions for the Big-12 Tournament? SI forecasts that Texas will play in the best early-round game when they take on TCU.

The TCU–Texas matchup gives the Horned Frogs another chance at a quality win. They probably don’t need it to get in, but if they want to make extra sure, this would do it.

Big-12 tournament No. 4 seed Texas plays No. 5 seed TCU on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Texas looks to find some positive momentum after losing both of its games last week, falling to Baylor, 68-61, and Kansas, 70-63, the latter of which in overtime. SI has Texas making the NCAA Tournament but the Jayhawks earning the Big-12 Tournament crown.

Kansas won every Big 12 home game and will turn Kansas City into Lawrence East, so that fan advantage will continue. Cannot pick against the Jayhawks here. But look for Baylor to go farther in the next tournament.

Bigger picture, Gonzaga has the best odds to become the 2022 NCAA National Champions (+370). The top-ranked Bulldogs were national runners-up last season, losing to Baylor. The Bulldogs will almost certainly be a No. 1 seed when the bracket is announced on Selection Sunday.

Are the Longhorns poised to be the next Big-12 team to make a tourney run? Texas has a chance to better its NCAA Tournament seed with a strong showing this weekend… Maybe more importantly the Longhorns can return to their winning ways to catch fire at the best time.

