Longhorns BREAKING: Ex Coach Tom Herman Takes NFL Job

Former University of Texas head coach Tom Herman will not be out of work long, his career re-boot now taking him to the NFL.

The Chicago Bears on Monday announced the hiring of the former Longhorns boss as an offensive analyst/special projects.

Herman compiled a 32-18 record with the Longhorns the past four seasons, including a 4-0 mark in bowl games. But the UT program didn't achieve many of its goals, leading to this offseason's decision to dismiss him and to hire Steve Sarkisian, the offensive coordinator of the national champions at Alabama, in his place.

Last year, the Longhorns finished 7-3 and ended the year by beating Colorado 55-23 in the Alamo Bowl. A highlight before that: In 2018, Herman led Texas to a 10-4 record, topped by a 28-21 win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Some of Herman's greatest successes came prior to arriving at Texas. He posted a 22-4 record in two seasons as head coach at the University of Houston. And in 2014, he helped the Ohio State Buckeyes win the national championship, and - while working under head coach Urban Meyer, who considered taking the Longhorns job this year before declining and then landing in the NFL as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach - was named the winner of the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.

This will be the first foray into the NFL for Herman, 45, who will work under Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

