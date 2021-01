Longhorns Coach Tracker: Another Saban Guy For Coordinator?

After his exit from the Tennessee Volunteers, is former Saban assistant Jeremy Pruitt a name to watch for the Longhorns defensive coordinator position?

AUSTIN - In early January, the Texas Longhorns pulled the trigger on a coaching change by firing coach Tom Herman and replacing him with former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. This shakeup brings back a sense of optimism and excitement that the Longhorns have not seen since early October.

Texas believes it is hiring a new and improved “Sark” who has learned from his mistakes and is fresh off a national championship win.

While preparing for his masterful show during the national championship, Sark hit the ground running as he began to lure the elite staff he is currently building at Texas. In that time Sarkisian even found time to call a few key recruits, one of whom was top 100 receiver Armani Winfield, who became his first commitment to UT during halftime of the national championship.

As mentioned, Sark is currently in pursuit of putting together a championship-caliber support staff at Texas, something Herman failed to do with his initial hires and staff overhaul at the end of the 2019 season. Most roles have been finalized, but there are still a few key positions that have yet to be filled, including defensive coordinator.

The staff as it stands right now, with updates as they occur ...

JANUARY 18 3 PM UPDATE: Upon his exit from the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday morning, now former Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt's name has already been rumored to be connected to the Longhorns defensive coordinator position in Austin.

Pruitt, who served under Nick Saban at Alabama in multiple roles from 2007-2012 before leaving to pursue defensive coordinator roles at Florida State and Georgia, was named the Tide's defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach during the 2016-17 seasons. In those two seasons, Pruitt helped Saban's team to a 27-2 record, as well as an SEC title and a National Championship.

In 2016, Pruitt's defense ranked first in the nation in scoring defense, second in the nation in total defense, and was the best in the nation against the run. In 2017, his unit was once again at the top of college football, ranking second in the country scoring defense, and first in total defense.

JANUARY 17 10 AM UPDATE: Reports have surfaced that incumbent defensive coordinator Chris Ash, who Steve Sarkisian had spoken to about returning to Austin to reprise his role, is expected to join Urban Meyer's new staff in Jacksonville with the Jaguars.

Ash worked under Meyer at Ohio State as his co-defensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015, helping the Buckeyes to a Big 10 title and a national championship in 2014, and a Fiesta Bowl win in 2015.

After taking the head coaching job at Rutgers following that successful run, Ash joined Tom Herman's staff in Austin as an analyst in 2019, before taking over as the full-time defensive coordinator this past season.

NFL name Raheem Morris is also a Meyer consideration with the Jags, likely as the D-coordinator.

JANUARY 16 930 PM UPDATE: Tosh Lupoi, who served as the defensive line coach and running game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons this past season, is reportedly under consideration for a position at Texas under Sarkisian. Lupoi has been a candidate for the defensive line coach position with the Dallas Cowboys but could consider a return to college football, given the right opportunity.

Before moving to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, Lupoi spent five years under Nick Saban at Alabama, where he was not only known as an up-and-coming star in the industry but as one of the best recruiters in all of college football as well.

TE Coach/SPC - Jeff Banks

Bringing on Jeff Banks from Alabama might be Sarkisian’s most monumental move yet. Banks is regarded as one of the best recruiters in the nation and is largely responsible for all of the talents that Alabama has lured over the years from the state of Texas.

Aside from his elite recruiting talents, Banks has had proven success on the field at every stop, namely with his development of tight ends and his creation of nationally recognized special teams.

OL Coach/OC - Kyle Flood

Kyle Flood was previously the offensive line coach at Alabama, where he put together one of the best offensive line groups in the country for the past two seasons. His coordinator position is a title; Sarkisian will manage all play-calling duties at Texas.

QBs - A.J. Milwee

Milwee earned Sarkisian’s trust while he was an offensive assistant at Alabama. While Sarkisian will be credited with the development of future Texas QBs, Milwee will be with them behind the scenes reviewing film and running QB drills in practice.

Sarkisian will likely seek Milwee’s input on the offensive, much like he did at Alabama.

RBs - Stan Drayton

One of Sark’s first staff moves was retaining one of Tom Herman’s few staff superstars, Stan Drayton. Retaining Drayton also keeps Texas well in the mix for 2021 back LJ Johnson and 2022 back Jaydon Blue.

WRs - Andre Coleman

Recent reports confirmed that Sarkisian will retain Texas’s current wide receivers coach Andre Coleman. This move has been questioned the most due to an up-and-down year for Texas’s receiving core. Also, the jury is still out on his recruiting capabilities due to his inability to meet recruits at Texas during the current NCAA dead period.

DC - Unknown

According to multiple sources, the current Alabama defensive coordinator is the lead candidate for the defensive coordinator position at Texas. Reports suggest that Pete Golding leaving Alabama for Texas hinges on whether or not Nick Saban can find a viable replacement. If Golding does not leave Alabama, current Mississippi State DC Zach Arnett will be in the mix as well. Current Texas coordinator Chris Ash is expected to join the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars with Urban Meyer but is waiting to find out his fate at Texas before deciding anything.

DLine - Bo Davis

Another elite recruiter, Sark has hired former Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis away from his current position on the Detroit Lions. Before his stint with the Lions, Davis was regarded as one of the nation’s best recruiters during his time at Alabama.

LBs - Unknown

Texas has yet to fill this role, but current Texas linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler is under strong consideration to be retained. However, if Texas ends up hiring Golding, Golding will likely coach linebackers.

Outside LBs - Unknown

It is unknown if Texas will have an outside linebacker coaching position on its staff. However, since Sarkisian's interview with current Texas defensive line coach Oscar Giles, it has been rumored that the position may be added. If Giles is retained, he would likely coach the outside linebackers and help Bo Davis on the defensive line.

Safeties - Blake Gideon

Blake Gideon has been hired away from Ole Miss to coach the position he once played at Texas. Blake Gideon is also a special-teams mastermind like Jeff Banks, and will likely play a strong supporting role to Bank’s special team coordinating efforts.

Cornerbacks - Terry Joseph

Texas has hired former Notre Dame DB coach Terry Joseph to coach cornerbacks at Texas. Like Jeff Banks, Terry Joseph previously coached at Texas A&M, where he developed strong recruiting ties to the state of Texas.

Strength and Conditioning - Torre Becton

Former Cal assistant Torre Becton is expected to join Sarkisian in Austin. It is unclear if Sarkisian will hire a second coach to split duties with Becton.

Director of Recruiting - Unknown

Recent reports indicate that Texas is not expected to retain player and fan favorite Bryan Carrington as director of recruiting. It is currently unclear who Sarkisian will bring on his staff to fill this role.

Director of Player Personnel - Drew Hughes

Former Texas director of player personnel Derek Chang announced that he is leaving the program. This move is unsurprising, as he was widely recognized as Tom Herman’s right-hand-man.