Skip to main content
Player(s)
Colt McCoy, Kyler Murray

Longhorns Ex Colt McCoy Re-Signs With Cardinals

McCoy is a veteran QB with a decade of experience - experience the former Longhorns standout now keeps in Arizona

Colt McCoy was on the wish list of an assortment of NFL teams as a backup. The Arizona Cardinals have won the services of the former University of Texas standout, the QB signing a two-year contract to continue on as the team's backup quarterback. 

McCoy is a veteran QB with a decade of NFL experience - experience the former Longhorns standout will now keep in Arizona.

USATSI_17209282

Colt McCoy

USATSI_17209368

Colt McCoy

USATSI_17226259

Colt McCoy

In his career, McCoy has completed 61.9% of his passes for 7,195 yards, 33 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He has served mostly in a reserve role and will now continue to do so behind the budding star Murray -- should Murray come to amends with the front office.

McCoy, 34, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and has also been a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants.

While in Austin, McCoy was the starting quarterback for the Longhorns from 2006 to 2009 and he won the 2008 Walter Camp award and then was a 2008 and 2009 Heisman Trophy finalist.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17480497
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns Quandre Diggs and Andrew Beck Re-Sign With NFL Teams

Two former Texas Longhorn standouts re-signed with their respective NFL Teams on Monday afternoon

By Matt Galatzan50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
ramey tcu
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Still Ranked Headed into NCAA Tournament?

Longhorns slated to play Virginia Tech in first round on Friday

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Stevens 5
Play
News

Longhorn Offense Goes Cold as Texas Drops Series to South Carolina

A complete recap of the weekend series against South Carolina.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
6 hours ago
USATSI_6733298

Colt McCoy

USATSI_4313763

Colt McCoy

USATSI_4198453

Colt McCoy

McCoy is second only to Boise State's Kellen Moore in terms of games won by an NCAA Division I quarterback. McCoy was born in New Mexico but played high school football under his father's coaching in Texas. 

He was a four-year starter for the Longhorns from 2006 to 2009 and won or shared the team's MVP honors all four years, the only player in school history to do so.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17480497
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns Quandre Diggs and Andrew Beck Re-Sign With NFL Teams

Two former Texas Longhorn standouts re-signed with their respective NFL Teams on Monday afternoon

By Matt Galatzan50 minutes ago
ramey tcu
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Still Ranked Headed into NCAA Tournament?

Longhorns slated to play Virginia Tech in first round on Friday

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Stevens 5
News

Longhorn Offense Goes Cold as Texas Drops Series to South Carolina

A complete recap of the weekend series against South Carolina.

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
kdd
Longhorns in the pros

Texas-Ex Kevin Durant Rips 'Ridiculous' NYC Vax Mandate

Brooklyn Nets star doesn't understand New York mayor Eric Adams' ongoing vaccine mandate

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
USATSI_17584874
News

Longhorns Set as No. 2 Seed in NCAA Women’s Tournament

Longhorns, fresh off winning the Big 12 Tournament, will host first- and second-round games at home

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
beard jones
Men's Basketball

Longhorns to Play Virginia Tech in First Round of NCAA Men's Tournament

The Texas men, a No. 6 seed, are out to make a deep tournament run under Chris Beard, who has had success in 'March Madness'

By Matthew PostinsMar 13, 2022
Hodo 6
Baseball

GAME LOG: Pitching Woes and Cold Bats Plague Texas, Longhorns Lose 9-4 to Drop the Series

The Longhorns take on the Gamecocks in doubleheader action on Sunday.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17881977
News

Longhorns Win Big 12 Women's Tournament Title

Texas receives the Big 12's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will learn its seeding on Sunday night

By Matthew PostinsMar 13, 2022