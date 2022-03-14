Longhorns Ex Colt McCoy Re-Signs With Cardinals

McCoy is a veteran QB with a decade of experience - experience the former Longhorns standout now keeps in Arizona

Colt McCoy was on the wish list of an assortment of NFL teams as a backup. The Arizona Cardinals have won the services of the former University of Texas standout, the QB signing a two-year contract to continue on as the team's backup quarterback.

McCoy is a veteran QB with a decade of NFL experience - experience the former Longhorns standout will now keep in Arizona.

Colt McCoy Colt McCoy Colt McCoy

In his career, McCoy has completed 61.9% of his passes for 7,195 yards, 33 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He has served mostly in a reserve role and will now continue to do so behind the budding star Murray -- should Murray come to amends with the front office.

McCoy, 34, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and has also been a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants.

While in Austin, McCoy was the starting quarterback for the Longhorns from 2006 to 2009 and he won the 2008 Walter Camp award and then was a 2008 and 2009 Heisman Trophy finalist.

Colt McCoy Colt McCoy Colt McCoy

McCoy is second only to Boise State's Kellen Moore in terms of games won by an NCAA Division I quarterback. McCoy was born in New Mexico but played high school football under his father's coaching in Texas.

He was a four-year starter for the Longhorns from 2006 to 2009 and won or shared the team's MVP honors all four years, the only player in school history to do so.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.