Skip to main content

Longhorns Land Linebacker Commitment From Transfer Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey

The Longhorns landed a much needed linebacker commitment on Friday

Shortly after taking a trip to Austin to visit the 40 Acres, one of the top transfer linebackers in the portal, James Madison's Diamonte Tucker Dorsey, committed to the Texas Longhorns, he announced via Sports Illustrated

"We're going to the University of Texas!" he told John Garcia, Jr. "The biggest part of the decision is trying to get to that next level by playing on a bigger stage.

"They've got a really good schedule this year, it's the Big 12, and Texas is a football state so it really doesn't get too much bigger." 

Tucker-Dorsey, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, and picked the Longhorns over offers from Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, and UCF, among others, since announcing his intent to hit the transfer portal on May 17.

FTo8RtmX0AoYQ5q
FTo8RtoWYAM5Mjs
FTo8RtmX0AEMZnM

An FCS All-American who registered 116 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2021, Tucker-Dorsey becomes the seventh player to come to the program through the portal, and the second on the defensive side of the ball.

"The facilities stood out to me the most," he said of Texas. "It's big-time football, that's what I dreamed of and that's what I wanted coming out of high school. That and the big, huge stadium with 100,000 in the atmosphere -- it felt real. It's what I've been missing out on." 

He now joins Quinn Ewers (Ohio State), Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming), Agiye Hall (Alabama), Tarique Milton (Iowa State), Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama) and Ryan Watts (Ohio State) in Austin -- each of whom, along with Tucker Dorsey, is expected to make an instant impact on the roster.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Gordon TCU
Play
Baseball

No. 19 Texas Beats TCU 5-3 to Advance to the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals

A complete recap of Texas' game against TCU.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
15 hours ago
USATSI_18157131
Play
Football

SI's Top 25: Longhorns in the Mix?

Texas is always a popular favorite to land in preseason rankings, but last season's performance leaves room for doubt

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Derion-Gullette-12371434
Play
Recruiting

Priority LB Derion Gullette Has Longhorns in Top Seven

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Tucker-Dorsey comes into a position group that was in desperate need of talent and depth, following the losses of Marcus Tillman Jr. and Ayodele Adeoye to the portal, as well as the uncertainty surrounding Luke Brockermyer.

"I was able to really go in depth and watch some film with the coaches, so that really helped me out as far as seeing how I fit in," he said. "I wanted to be a plug and play guy at that Will linebacker spot. I have a chance to compete in the boundary, and I'm a versatile player so they'll use me in pass coverage but also blitzing, checking running backs out of the backfield, zone coverage, stuff like that."

He will be expected to come in and immediately start alongside current star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Gordon TCU
Baseball

No. 19 Texas Beats TCU 5-3 to Advance to the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals

A complete recap of Texas' game against TCU.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
USATSI_18157131
Football

SI's Top 25: Longhorns in the Mix?

Texas is always a popular favorite to land in preseason rankings, but last season's performance leaves room for doubt

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
Derion-Gullette-12371434
Recruiting

Priority LB Derion Gullette Has Longhorns in Top Seven

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff19 hours ago
Lucas Gordon 3
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Rides Dominant Pitching to 5-3 Victory Over TCU

The Longhorns face off against the Horned Frogs on Thursday.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
Sark
Football

Kickoff Times Released for First Three Texas Games

The Big 12 Conference has announced the kickoff times for the first three games on the Longhorns football schedule

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
Texas men's golf
News

Texas Men Set for NCAA Golf Championships

New U.S. Open qualifier Travis Vick leads the Longhorns into nationals hoping to get into match play next week

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Todd B12T
Baseball

No. 19 Texas to Face TCU in Second Big 12 Tournament Game

The Longhorns take on the Horned Frogs on Thursday.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 26, 2022
Rueben Owens
Recruiting

Longhorns One of Five Scheduled to Get Official Visit From Top RB Rueben Owens

The nation's top running back has begun to plan his official visits

By Matt GalatzanMay 26, 2022