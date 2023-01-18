Texas' Coordinator of Recruiting Operations Tyler Johnson Leaving Program

When it comes to maintaining a successful college football program, your ability to recruit can make or break you.

The best teams deal with roster turnover due to several reasons, from players entering the transfer portal or moving to the NFL. While they lose talent, though, they don't miss a beat in terms of winning due to their ability to recruit.

As for the Texas Longhorns, their ability to recruit has never been an issue. Even in their worst years under Mack Brown or Charlie Strong, they still pulled elite recruiting classes due to being Texas.

Now, though, the Longhorns appear to be on an upward trajectory in terms of winning games under Steve Sarkisian, which makes recruiting that much easier.

However, their recruiting efforts took a hit on Wednesday afternoon as the Coordinator of Recruiting Operations Tyler Johnson announced she would be departing

The Longhorns' ability to recruit of course comes down to their coaches' ability to convince athletes of what the future holds for the program, but their recruiting operations notably took a step forward once Johnson stepped on campus in February of 2022.

As such, guys like Arch Manning and Anthony Hill headlined the Longhorns' 2023 recruiting class.

Recruiting will always be a bit easier for a program like Texas, but replacing Johnson will undoubtedly be easier said than done.

