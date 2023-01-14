Two Longhorns Projected as Instant Impact True Freshman

The hype around the Texas Longhorn Football program for 2023 is palpable. The Longhorns did an incredible job acquiring talent in the 2023 recruiting cycle and built off star quarterback Arch Manning’s commitment back in June. Two Texas players who could make the impact are running back Cedric Baxter Jr. and linebacker Anthony Hill.

The nation's No. 1 running back, Baxter could be a great replacement for running back Bijian Robinson. Baxter is widely regarded as the number one running back in the 2023 class and provides a versatile skill set.

Baxter possesses day-one starting ability at the next level. He will enter a competitive battle next year with current Texas running backs Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue.

Hill might be the answer the Longhorns need at the linebacker position. Hill exploded onto the scene with the Denton Ryan in 2020 as a sophomore, being named a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team (alongside current Longhorn J'Tavion Sanders) to an undefeated season a state championship.

That season, Hill Amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Hill is the top linebacker prospect in the state of Texas and in the entire country.

Other key players making the list of instant contributors in the 2023 class were quarterback commit Dante Moore (UCLA), linebacker Suntarine Perkins (Ole Miss), and quarterback Jaden Rashada (Florida). Two Longhorns being included with the list of five shows how elite the 2023 class is for Texas.

Both Baxter and Hill should make immediate impacts as they hope to turn the trajectory of the Longhorn football program.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns?Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter