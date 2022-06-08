Longhorn Legends Dan Neil and Derrick Johnson Named Finalists For College Football Hall of Fame

The Texas Longhorns had a pair of legends from the football program added to the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, offensive lineman Dan Neil (1993-1996) and linebacker Derrick Johnson (2001-2004).

The pair of Longhorns standouts were two of 80 players and nine coaches from the FBS level, and 96 players and 33 coaches from the FCS level to be named as candidates.

During his time with the Longhorns, Neil was named a consensus All-American and a first-team All-Big 12 performer in 1996.

He would go on to be selected in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, where he would win two Super Bowls.

“I am first a foremost a Longhorn," Neil told Longhornscountry.com. "I am very proud anytime I have the fortunate honor to represent my Alma Mater. Being on the CFHOF ballot is truly an honor and privilege. When I see the other names like Derrick Johnson on the ballot I cant help but be in awe of the great players that are being recognized. To me, this is recognition of the great teammates I had the fortune of playing with. My name on this ballot represents the great Longhorn teams we played on and the Championships we won together.”

A three-time All-Big 12 performer, two-time consensus All-American, and former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Johnson was arguably the best linebacker in Texas Football history.

He was also named the winner of the Butkus, Nagurski and Jack Lambert Trophies in his final season.

He would go on to be named to four Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro performer, after being selected with the 15th pick in the first round by the Kansas City Cheifs in the 2005 NFL Draft.

The final inductions for the class will be announced at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and the players are also set to be permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

