Longhorn Legends Dan Neil and Derrick Johnson Named Finalists For College Football Hall of Fame
The Texas Longhorns had a pair of legends from the football program added to the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, offensive lineman Dan Neil (1993-1996) and linebacker Derrick Johnson (2001-2004).
The pair of Longhorns standouts were two of 80 players and nine coaches from the FBS level, and 96 players and 33 coaches from the FCS level to be named as candidates.
During his time with the Longhorns, Neil was named a consensus All-American and a first-team All-Big 12 performer in 1996.
He would go on to be selected in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, where he would win two Super Bowls.
“I am first a foremost a Longhorn," Neil told Longhornscountry.com. "I am very proud anytime I have the fortunate honor to represent my Alma Mater. Being on the CFHOF ballot is truly an honor and privilege. When I see the other names like Derrick Johnson on the ballot I cant help but be in awe of the great players that are being recognized. To me, this is recognition of the great teammates I had the fortune of playing with. My name on this ballot represents the great Longhorn teams we played on and the Championships we won together.”
A three-time All-Big 12 performer, two-time consensus All-American, and former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Johnson was arguably the best linebacker in Texas Football history.
National WR Recruit Hudson Set for First Texas Visit
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Longhorns Ivan Melendez Joins Exclusive 30 Home Run Club
Ivan Melendez became the first College Baseball player to reach the 30 home run mark since 2013.
Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 1
The Longhorns can't fall asleep against a Warhawks offense that has nothing to lose this season
He was also named the winner of the Butkus, Nagurski and Jack Lambert Trophies in his final season.
He would go on to be named to four Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro performer, after being selected with the 15th pick in the first round by the Kansas City Cheifs in the 2005 NFL Draft.
The final inductions for the class will be announced at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and the players are also set to be permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.
You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!