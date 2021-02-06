Longhorns Drop Second-Straight in OT Loss To Cunningham's Cowboys

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns dropped their fourth game in five outings, after a 75-67 double-overtime loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Looking to get back into the win column, the Texas Longhorns traveled to Stillwater for a matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Unfortunately for Texas, it was not to be, as they left Gallagher-Iba Arena with a 75-67 double-overtime loss.

READ MORE: 'Texas Beats Oklahoma'? In Recruiting, Not Quite Yet

Trailing by a 35-29 margin at the half, Texas was able to regain control of the game in the final 20 minutes, only for Cowboys star Cade Cunningham to hit a game-tying three with just under a minute to go in regulation, that would eventually send the game to its first overtime.

From there, the Longhorns were unable to mount any sort of offensive momentum, ultimately falling to Cunningham and the relentless attack of the Cowboys.

Andrew Jones led the way for the Longhorns scoring 17 points, but struggled for the field overall, hitting just 5-of-20 shots, and just 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.

He was three Longhorns that finished in double figures, with Courtney Ramey ending the game as the team's next leading scorer with 13 points and four steals, while Kai Jones contributed 11 points and nine rebounds off of the bench.

As a team, the Longhorns were cold for the majority of the day, shooting 25.3-percent from the floor overall, and just 14.6-percent from beyond the arc. The Longhorns also committed 21 turnovers but were able to outrebound Oklahoma State 56-53

READ MORE: Meet Longhorns 10-Step Dream Of Recruits For 2022

On the other end, the Cowboys were marginally better, and it was just enough to make a difference, as they hit 35.3-percent of their field-goal attempts, including 38-percent from three.

Kalib Boone was the main man for the Cowboys, scoring 2 points on 8-of-13 shooting while grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking five shots.

Cunningham largely struggled on the afternoon for the Cowboys, but showed up in crunch time, scoring 19 points on 5-22 shooting, including the aforementioned clutch three to end the second half, to go along with eight rebounds and two assists.

The Longhorns (11-6) will be back in action on Tuesday, February 9, when they travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

It will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Longhorns dismantling the Wildcats 82-67 despite missing three players due to COVID issues during their first meeting at the Erwin Center in Austin.