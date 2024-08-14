Longhorns' Edge Rusher Colin Simmons Shows How to Put NIL Money to Good Use
Texas Longhorns freshman Colin Simmons knows how to properly spend his NIL money,
Many players buy fancy jewelry, cars and other forms of bling. Simmons is giving back to the community. He is making contributions for medical benefits to children with autism.
Simmons is making an investment in his brother Clayton. He is also investing in others like him who suffer from autism. Simmons is supporting the Autism Spectrum Disorder community in South Dallas.
Clayton was diagnosed with autism in 2020. The family had very few resources to get Clayton the help and support that he so richly needed and deserved.
That was until now.
Simmons and his mother, Monica McCarley, have created a non-profit organization to serve people with autistic tendencies in the South Dallas area. He named it for his brother, "Clay's Color Crew".
The Crew are selling merchandise designed by a local artist to support the cause.
The big edge rusher has 162,000 followers on social media. He also carries an NIL valuation of $500,000. He inked a deal with Vanguard Volkswagon in January. He is also doing work with the Texas One Fund, which is the Longhorns NIL collective.
Simmons said he is glad to serve the community in this way. He is also glad to be a Longhorn. He was torn during his recruitment between coming to Austin or going to Baton Rouge and LSU.
"I couldn't see myself picking up the phone or answering any texts or calls from other schools," Simmons said to On3 in December. "Look at where Texas is at right now; there's no point of flirting with any other schools right now, especially if they are not in the College Football Playoff"