Pair of Texas Longhorns Defensive Stars Tabbed CBS Sports Preseason All-Americans
The Texas Longhorns 2025 squad is packed with talent, which is no surprise, as to why the Longhorns are near the top of the list of national championship-contending teams, according to many analysts.
Much of the preseason attention Texas has received is primarily focused on the offense with good reason, because of new starting quarterback Arch Manning finally taking over the reins of the Texas offense.
However, it does not take long for many who discuss the Longhorn championship expectations to bring up the strength of Texas's defense. As CBS Sports recently released its Preseason All-Americans for the 2025 season, and the Longhorns feature two of their top defensive players on the list.
Which Longhorns made the List
It's no surprise to see junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. being listed as a first-team All-American. The junior has been one of the Longhorns' best players since he arrived on Texas's campus in 2023. Hill earned All-American honors a season ago after recording 113 tackles, 16.5 TFL, 8 sacks, and an interception.
Throughout his two seasons, Hill has been an anchor to the Longhorns' defense as the third-year linebacker has totaled 180 tackles, 13 sacks, and 24.5 tackles-for-loss. Hill can become one of the special prospects who only need three years of college football to become one of the top NFL prospects if he wishes to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft after the Longhorns' 2025 season.
The second of two Longhorns listed was sophomore EDGE Colin Simmons, who, even in his second year, it's not a surprise to see Simmons being touted as a first-team All-American. Simmons earned freshman All-American honors while also winning the Shawn Alexander National Freshman of the Year award after a 48-tackle, 17 tackles-for-loss and nine sack first season in the burnt orange.
Just like Hill, Simmons can be one of the special talents that, after three seasons of college football, will immediately be in contention for one of the top prospects of the NFL Draft. With a minimum of two seasons left with the Longhorns, Texas's defense will have a sure-fire game changer coming off the edge for at least two more years.
How Many Preseason All-Americans per CBS Sports does Texas face in 2025
Much noise is always made every season about the top Power-4 conference teams' schedule and the lack of difficulty on said schedule; the Longhorns have been one of the teams caught in the crosshairs of that argument.
However, what the Longhorns' 2025 schedule does not lack is facing talented players per the CBS Sports preseason All-American list. Texas will be taking on six first-team All-Americans and six second-team All-Americans.
Georgia leads the way as the Longhorns' opponent with the most All-American selections, with five, including first-team selections linebacker CJ Allen and punter Brett Thorson. And second teamers, defensive tackle Christen Miller, safety KJ Bolden, and all-purpose Zachariah Branch.
Texas's Week 1 opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes, features four preseason All-Americans, with first-team selections, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs. On the second team are tight end Max Klare and linebacker Sonny Styles.
Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are all represented with one player on the list. The Commodores feature tight end Eli Stowers on the first team, the Sooners have running back Jaydn Ott on the second team and the Aggies see offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams on the first team.