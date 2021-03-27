Longhorns United: LaMarcus Aldridge Joins Kevin Durant, Signs With Nets

On Saturday, former Longhorn LaMarcus Aldridge signed with the Brooklyn Nets after being bought out by the San Antonio Spurs. Now uniting with former Longhorn Kevin Durant, the 35-year-old Aldridge will have the opportunity to compete for an NBA championship.

This comes as a surprise to some, as all recent rumors pointed to Aldridge signing with the Miami Heat.

Now, the former Spur will sign a one-year minimum with Brooklyn. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “Aldridge is expected to see a significant amount of minutes at center for the Nets.”

In 21 games played this season, Aldridge has put up a solid stat line of 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. This addition, along with the signing of Blake Griffin (from the buyout market), has placed the Nets in a prime position to capture an NBA title. Nets now have one more roster spot to use in the buyout market.

Below is their updated roster, which contains six players who have been recognized as NBA All-Stars in their careers:

Kyrie Irving

James Harden

Kevin Durant

Joe Harris

LaMarcus Aldridge

Blake Griffin

DeAndre Jordan

Brooklyn (31-15) currently sits in the second place of the Western Conference and will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in their next matchup on Monday night.

Will the Brooklyn Nets win the championship? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

