NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Kevin Durant Reveals Surprise Pick For Longhorns Coach

Russell Springmann is the head coach of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, and they are in the Sweet 16 of this 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team is in search of a new head coach after Shaka Smart jumped/was pushed to Marquette on Friday. UT, a source told LonghornsCountry.com, immediately turned its focus to an "active pursuit'' of Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard, a former UT student.

But former Texas freshman sensation Kevin Durant has another idea ... regarding another guy with Austin ties.

Russell Springmann, Kevin Durant said via reporter Jeff Goodman, has "been through a lot, but I think his journey has helped him in a way. I know he’s happy now and that’s what matters.”

READ MORE: Coach Calipari To Texas? Longhorns Rumor Or Fact?

Durant is referring to Springmann - who recruited Durant to Texas - being on the staff of Rick Barnes ... until Barnes departed for Tennessee and didn't take Springmann with him.

But now? Russell Springmann is the head coach of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, and they are in the Sweet 16 of this 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Durant thinks his success at ORU should give Springmann a shot at the big time. merits a shot at coaching a major program:

“It shows he can recruit at the highest level and also the mid-major and lower level,'' said KD, now a superstar with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. "He knows the game and is persistent. Beyond that, he’s a great person and a friend to me and my entire family.”

Beard is the top choice here, and there is another good list of candidates just in case, and yes, the John Calipari rumor is out there. But while Durant might not be quite right about what the Texas program needs right now, he does seem right-on in his evaluation of the work in general of Springmann.

READ MORE: Longhorns Top 8 Coaches To Replace Shaka Smart

Who do you think is the best candidate to replace Smart? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

KD UT
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Surprise Pick For Longhorns Coach

Russell Springmann is the head coach of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, and they are in the Sweet 16 of this 2021 NCAA Tournament.

B50713C1-0634-48DB-A12F-6B6637B22EF2
News

Coach Calipari To Texas? Longhorns Rumor Or Fact?

Is famed Kentucky head coach John Calipari a candidate at the University of Texas? Lets separate fact from fiction.

bball gym longhorns
News

Longhorns Top 8 Coaches To Replace Shaka Smart

The Texas Longhorns and Shaka Smart have officially parted ways, beginning the search for a new head coach of the men's basketball program

USATSI_15792649
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns Trio Spieth, Scheffler and Frittelli Advance at WGC Dell-Match Play

All three former Longhorns will play in the Round of 16 on Saturday morning, hoping to get to Sunday's action

USATSI_15771477
News

BREAKING - Source: Longhorns in ‘Active Pursuit’ of Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard

Scoop: The Texas Longhorns are zeroing in on their replacement for the recently departed Shaka Smart, and they aren't looking very far

shaka
News

Source: Texas Longhorns ‘Invited’ Coach Shaka Smart To Leave For Marquette

According to a high-placed Longhorns source, decision-makers at the University of Texas met with Shaka Smart on the Monday after the NCAA loss to work towards an amicable departure

USATSI_14116065
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard to Texas? A Nightmare For Texas Tech

Nightmare Scenario For Texas Tech; Could Chris Beard Go to Texas After Shaka Smart's Departure?

Shaka-Smart-Hair
News

BREAKING: Shaka Smart Leaving Texas; Longhorns Pursuing Texas Tech Coach

Shaka Smart needed to be fired. But before that could happen? He creates his own exit - and the Texas Longhorns are already be chasing his replacement