Kevin Durant Reveals Surprise Pick For Longhorns Coach

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team is in search of a new head coach after Shaka Smart jumped/was pushed to Marquette on Friday. UT, a source told LonghornsCountry.com, immediately turned its focus to an "active pursuit'' of Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard, a former UT student.

But former Texas freshman sensation Kevin Durant has another idea ... regarding another guy with Austin ties.

Russell Springmann, Kevin Durant said via reporter Jeff Goodman, has "been through a lot, but I think his journey has helped him in a way. I know he’s happy now and that’s what matters.”

Durant is referring to Springmann - who recruited Durant to Texas - being on the staff of Rick Barnes ... until Barnes departed for Tennessee and didn't take Springmann with him.

But now? Russell Springmann is the head coach of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, and they are in the Sweet 16 of this 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Durant thinks his success at ORU should give Springmann a shot at the big time. merits a shot at coaching a major program:

“It shows he can recruit at the highest level and also the mid-major and lower level,'' said KD, now a superstar with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. "He knows the game and is persistent. Beyond that, he’s a great person and a friend to me and my entire family.”

Beard is the top choice here, and there is another good list of candidates just in case, and yes, the John Calipari rumor is out there. But while Durant might not be quite right about what the Texas program needs right now, he does seem right-on in his evaluation of the work in general of Springmann.

