DeMarvion Overshown Reveals Why 'It's Been Hard' to Downplay Longhorns vs. Alabama

Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has been hearing the noise for months now. The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are coming to Austin on Saturday, and now, there's no way around it.

"It has been (hard to downplay it)," Overshown said. "That's the first question somebody asks you anytime they see you. 'You ready for the Bama game?' It's week two of the summer and we still running in the hot sun, people asking me about the Bama game, we ain't went through fall camp."

The Longhorns have known for a few years that the Crimson Tide would the on their 2022 schedule. Alabama, a program that has won six national championships since 2009 and has appeared in seven of eight College Football Playoffs since its inaugural season in 2014-15, almost always represents the most important game of the season for its opponents.

Unless they make the Big 12 Championship or have a miraculous run to the CFP, this is no exception for the Longhorns.

It's human nature to look ahead to a game like this. As a leader of the defense, Overshown has understandably been hit with questions about Alabama months in advance.

But he admitted he's been watching film on the Tide since early summer. Plus, a year of going against coach Steve Sarkisian's offense in practice has certainly helped.

"We been going against Alabama offense since Sark got here, so watching our offense has been watching Alabama offense," Overshown said. "But now seeing the Alabama players do it, I'd say I've been watching (film) since early summer."

Overshown got back to his playmaking ways in Saturday's 52-10 over Louisiana-Monroe, as he led the team with eight total tackles (six solo) and two tackles-for-loss.

The first task of the season is complete. Now comes arguably the toughest test he'll face in his time at Texas. Luckily for the Longhorns' sake, he's pumped for the challenge.

"We got to get through Week 1 before we get to Week 2, but now that it's here, I'm excited," Overshown said. "Everybody's excited for it. I just can't wait till Saturday."

The Horns and Tide are set for an 11 a.m. C.T. kickoff Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

