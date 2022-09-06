How to Watch: Texas Longhorns vs. No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas took care of the appetizer in defeated ULM, 52-10, last Saturday. Now, it’s time for the main course.

Texas hosts No. 1 Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday. It will be just the third time in Texas history that the Longhorns will host a No. 1-ranked team.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had an impressive debut against ULM. But it didn’t impress the university’s police department, which towed his car during the game.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian knows Alabama well. He worked for head coach Nick Saban on two different occasions. His last stint ended after the 2020 season when Texas hired him — but not before he was the offensive coordinator in Alabama’s national title win.

This is a measuring stick game for the Longhorns (1-0), who believe they’ve made progress this offseason in acquiring the talent that could help them build into an Alabama-like program again. Of course, Texas will be joining the SEC no later than the 2025 season, which means that ESPN’s College Gameday will be on hand for its pregame show.

Alabama (1-0) is coming off losing the national championship game to Georgia last January. But, the Crimson Tide have, perhaps the best offensive and defensive players in the country in quarterback Bryce Young — the reigning Heisman Trophy winner — and all-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders was blunt about Texas’ prospects, saying that Alabama “could blow us out.”

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Crimson Tide on Saturday morning:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Alabama +20

Over/Under: 61.5

Moneyline: Texas -1786 (-110), Alabama +800 (-118)

TV/Streaming: Fox (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 99 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.

