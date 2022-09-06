Skip to main content
How to Watch: Texas Longhorns vs. No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Here is how to watch and listen.

Texas took care of the appetizer in defeated ULM, 52-10, last Saturday. Now, it’s time for the main course.

Texas hosts No. 1 Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday. It will be just the third time in Texas history that the Longhorns will host a No. 1-ranked team.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had an impressive debut against ULM. But it didn’t impress the university’s police department, which towed his car during the game.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian knows Alabama well. He worked for head coach Nick Saban on two different occasions. His last stint ended after the 2020 season when Texas hired him — but not before he was the offensive coordinator in Alabama’s national title win.

This is a measuring stick game for the Longhorns (1-0), who believe they’ve made progress this offseason in acquiring the talent that could help them build into an Alabama-like program again. Of course, Texas will be joining the SEC no later than the 2025 season, which means that ESPN’s College Gameday will be on hand for its pregame show.

Alabama (1-0) is coming off losing the national championship game to Georgia last January. But, the Crimson Tide have, perhaps the best offensive and defensive players in the country in quarterback Bryce Young — the reigning Heisman Trophy winner — and all-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders was blunt about Texas’ prospects, saying that Alabama “could blow us out.”

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Crimson Tide on Saturday morning:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches as his team competes against Baylor Bears in the first half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium.
News

Steve Sarkisian Reveals How Texas Will Stay Focused Ahead of Matchup With No. 1 Alabama

“I think the biggest thing for us is to be enamored with us," Sarkisian said. “We need to be enamored with us, focused on us.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_18983068
Football

Could Steve Sarkisian's Past Have Texas Ready For Nick Saban And Alabama?

During his first season at Washington, Steve Sarkisian defeated his former boss, Pete Carroll and the No. 3 Trojans.

By Cole Thompson
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Steve Sarkisian Won't Let Familiarity With Alabama DC Pete Golding Affect Play Calling

Sarkisian discussed his familiarity with Golding as well as the talented Alabama front seven.

By Connor Zimmerlee

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Alabama +20

Over/Under: 61.5

Moneyline: Texas -1786 (-110), Alabama +800 (-118)

TV/Streaming: Fox (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 99 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0.
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 2 Opponent Preview: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Longhorns will welcome the nation's No. 1 team to the 40 Acres on Saturday

By Matt Galatzan
ja'tavion sanders
Football

Ewers to Sanders: New Texas Duo Finds Success in Win Over Warhawks

The duo of Quinn Ewers and Ja'Tavion Sanders might be a blessing for Texas football in 2021.

By Cole Thompson
Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) before the against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' Car Towed During Victory Over Louisiana Monroe

Even Ewers isn't immune to dealing with parking issues on the Texas campus.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Quinn Ewers
Football

Slow Start, Big Finish: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Impresses in College Debut

New Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers may not have had a flawless debut, but there was plenty to like

By Matt Galatzan
jatavion sanders
News

'They Could Blow Us Out': Longhorns' Ja'Tavion Sanders Honest About Looming Bout vs. Alabama

Sanders kept things blunt regarding the hype-filled matchup with the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt