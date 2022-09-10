Simple, Yet Effective: Sark Reveals What He Needs to See from Longhorns vs. Alabama

Taking down the No. 1 team in the country is supposed to be the toughest thing any unranked team should have to do in a given season.

The Texas Longhorns will take this test Saturday as the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide march into Austin.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will face his old team and his former coach, Nick Saban. And while a win is obviously the goal, Sarkisian said there are certain things he's looking for if an upset win is in the realm of possibility.

"I want to make sure we play our style of football, our brand of football which is great energy, great effort, physical, tough, fast, (and) smart," Sarkisian said. "And I thought we saw that last Saturday. I thought our guys had good energy, thought they played a really physical brand of football … That’s how I wanna see our guys play this Saturday as well.”

Simple enough, it seems. But all of it means nothing if his players can’t follow the game plan accordingly.

“Ultimately, it comes down to execution, but I would love to see those traits come out of our style of play Saturday,” Sarkisian said.

The Longhorns and Tide kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

