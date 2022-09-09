Skip to main content

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorn Fans 'Need to Be Loud' on Saturday

Sarkisian made sure to let fans know he wants Darrell K. Royal packed and loud come Saturday.

When the Texas Longhorns face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, most people are expecting the Crimson Tide to blow the Longhorns out of the water.

One look at the recent history of the two programs and it isn't too hard to see why the Crimson Tide are such massive favorites, even on the road. They have been college football's most prominent dynasty, winning multiple national titles. The Longhorns, on the other hand ... have not been as good. 

Of course, that isn't to say the Longhorns can't pull off the upset come Saturday, just that the deck is undoubtedly stacked against them to do so. Doing so will require not only a flawless execution of the game plan, but coach Steve Sarkisian also made sure to let people know he wants a packed Darrell K. Royal Stadium as well.

"I know they're going to have an impact on this game, and I need our fans to be loud," Sarkisian said. "We need our fans to be energetic, we need our fans to be raucous, we need our student section rolling."

"We need all 102,000 people, and if CDC can squeeze anymore in there, we'll take them. We need this environment to be what is capable of being."

There is no telling how the game will look until the first whistle is blown on Saturday. However, if the Longhorns want to pull off the monumental upset, ensuring a home-field advantage will go a long way in doing so. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

