Podcast: Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Preview; Plus Takeaways From Week 1 Win

Previewing the most anticipated Texas Longhorn matchup in recent memory vs Alabama.
The Texas Longhorns got off to a hot start in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era with a 52-10 victory over the UL-Monroe Warhawks. Quinn Ewers made his highly anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns, where he flashed his elite potential. 

Ewers and the offense settled in after a shaky opening drive and delivered an inspiring performance. Tight end Jatavion Sanders was the offensive MVP, catching six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

The Texas defense showed encouraging signs as well. Edge rusher Barryn Sorrell was effective behind the line of scrimmage with 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown led the team with eight tackles and recorded 2.0 tackles for loss.

The Longhorns now host the nation’s number one team, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide return elite talent throughout their roster, most notably Heisman quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. The Tide opened as a 20-point favorite. If the Vegas line is any indicator, everything will have to go right for the Longhorns to pull out a win.

In this episode of the Longhorn Country Podcast, your hosts Adam Glick and Michael Gresser discuss the highlights and overall takeaways from the 52-10 win over ULM. We also preview the monster game against Alabama and what Texas needs to do to have a fighter's chance.

The guys also give their Week 2 picks for some of the best games featured on the slate.

Thanks for listening!

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

Staff Writer Adam Glick is your host for this episode, and you can go follow him on Twitter @adamglick39.

You can listen to the full episode above.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

