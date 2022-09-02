Longhorns DL Alfred Collins OUT vs. Louisiana Monroe with Injury
Despite the season-ending injuries to Isaiah Neyor and Junior Angilau, the Texas Longhorns will be relatively healthy for their season opener vs. Louisiana Monroe on Saturday night.
However, there is one other key player that the Horns will be without vs. the Warhawks, in junior defensive linemen Alfred Collins, who is set to miss the game according to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.
Collins was able to practice, however.
“You know, the one guy that’s probably out-out, outside of the two season-ending injuries, is Alfred Collins," Sarkisian said. "But, shoot, he practiced today. So, we’re excited about what it looks like for him coming out of this ballgame. But we won’t play him this week."
Collins came into the season as one of the major impact defensive players for Texas, and was predicted as a potential All-Big 12 performer by multiple publications.
For his career, Collins has 48 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, four pass deflections and a forced fumble in 22 games.
SI99 WR Jalen Hale Has Texas in Top Two
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
'Good To Go': Steve Sarkisian Pleased With Longhorns' Health Heading Into Season Opener
Steve Sarkisian is pleased with the health status of Texas entering the weekend.
Longhorns Announce Partnership with Legendary Texas Bootmaker Lucchese
Lucchese now becomes the "Official Boot" of Texas Longhorns Athletics.
Luckily for the Longhorns, the rest of the roster should be at 100 percent when they kick off at 7 pm from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
"The rest of our guys are ready to go," Sarkisian said. "And so, like I said, it’s a credit to the guys that did get nicked up of doing the rehab and the recovery, getting themselves healthy, and to our training staff of putting in the time and the hours and the effort to get them there as well."
You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.