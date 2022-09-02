Longhorns DL Alfred Collins OUT vs. Louisiana Monroe with Injury

Despite the season-ending injuries to Isaiah Neyor and Junior Angilau, the Texas Longhorns will be relatively healthy for their season opener vs. Louisiana Monroe on Saturday night.

However, there is one other key player that the Horns will be without vs. the Warhawks, in junior defensive linemen Alfred Collins, who is set to miss the game according to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

Collins was able to practice, however.

“You know, the one guy that’s probably out-out, outside of the two season-ending injuries, is Alfred Collins," Sarkisian said. "But, shoot, he practiced today. So, we’re excited about what it looks like for him coming out of this ballgame. But we won’t play him this week."

Collins came into the season as one of the major impact defensive players for Texas, and was predicted as a potential All-Big 12 performer by multiple publications.

For his career, Collins has 48 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, four pass deflections and a forced fumble in 22 games.

Luckily for the Longhorns, the rest of the roster should be at 100 percent when they kick off at 7 pm from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

"The rest of our guys are ready to go," Sarkisian said. "And so, like I said, it’s a credit to the guys that did get nicked up of doing the rehab and the recovery, getting themselves healthy, and to our training staff of putting in the time and the hours and the effort to get them there as well."

