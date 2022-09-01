Steve Sarkisian is beaming when talking about the impending Texas football season. Most coaches usually get the jitters as a new year approaches. Sarkisian isn’t any different.

Texas is looking to play four quarters of football entering the second year of the Sarkisian era. For as good as the Longhorns were in the first half of contests last season, they were equally terrible in the second half.

Sarkisian wants to end that notion. No, he isn’t looking to just bring Texas “back” in 2022. He’d rather set the tone moving into the future long-term.

“There’s a standard set at Texas,” Sarkisian said Thursday. “There’s a standard of excellence.”

Part of the issues hampering the Longhorns' production in 2021 was consistency. The other problem was the health of key players. Standouts like running back Bijan Robinson, receiver Jordan Whittington, linebacker Luke Brockermeyer and defensive end Jacoby Jones all missed at least two games.

Entering Week 1’s matchup against Louisiana-Monroe, Sarkisian is pleased with the status of his roster, calling them “really healthy."

“I credit our training staff, I credit the players that did get nicked up to work themselves back,” Sarkisian said.

Texas is down two critical starters for the entire season. Wyoming transfer receiver Isaiah Neyor (ACL) and offensive lineman Junior Angilau (ACL) are both out after suffering injuries in the team's first training camp scrimmage.

For Angilau, freshman Cole Hutson is expected to start in his place at right guard. Hutson, an early enrollee from Frisco, Texas, is one of two freshmen expected to start. Humble native Kelvin Banks is the projected starting left tackle.

Fellow freshman offensive lineman Devon "DJ" Campbell could start soon, but he's expected to work with the second-team offense until further notice.

At receiver, the hope is that Whittington can remain healthy for a full season. Both freshmen Savion Red and Brenen Thompson could expand their role on the outside early thanks to their speed. The same could be said for sophomore Tory Omerie, who is finally set to make his Texas debut after missing the past two seasons due to an ACL tear.

Only one new player was added to the injury list prior to kickoff. Junior defensive lineman Alfred Collins is not expected to play due to undisclosed reasons, but Sarkisian is not expecting him to miss much time.

The Longhorns are also expecting running back Roschon Johnson (ankle) to be ready to play come 7 p.m. Saturday. Last season, the 6-2 senior finished second on the team in rush attempts (96), rushing yards (569), and rushing touchdowns (6).

Johnson has also been considered one of the team's leaders due to his work ethic and tough mentality.

“The rest of our guys are ready to go,” Sarkisian said.

