BREAKING: Longhorns Gain Commitment From 2022 Linebacker Trevell Johnson

The Texas Longhorns gained their fifth commitment of the 2022 class and the second of the day on Saturday when Arlington Martin Inside Linebacker Trevell Johnson committed to the program.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's hot start to the 2022 recruiting cycle continued on Saturday evening when the program received a commitment from Arlington Martin inside linebacker, Trevell Johnson. 

Johnson announced his commitment via his personal Twitter account. 

Johnson is the fifth commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, joining Junipero Serra quarterback Maalik Murphy, Klien Cain running back Jaydon Blue, Lewisville wide receiver Armani Winfield, and Port Arthur Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau.

A teammate of 2021 Longhorns outside linebacker signee and all-state defender Morice Blackwell, Johnson was a critical part of a Martin team that made a solid playoff run, eventually falling to the Southlake Carroll Dragons 30-26 in the regional finals. 

READ MORE: Texas Star QB Target On Recruitment: ‘I've Wanted To Do This My Whole Life’

Like Blackwell, Johnson was also named an All-State defender and won Texas District 8-6A Special Teams MVP honors, ending the season with 109 total tackles (an average of nearly 10 tackles per game), 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and an interception. 

During his sophomore campaign in 2019, Johnson was a Texas District 4-6A second-team selection at his inside linebacker position. In that season, Johnson finished with 99 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. 

Originally offered by the Longhorns under the Tom Herman regime, Johnson was re-offered by Sarkisian and staff on January 29.

READ MORE: Elite 2022 QB Maalik Murphy Commits To Longhorns

Johnson's main recruiters during his recruiting process for the Longhorns have been special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Banks, and recently hired linebackers coach, Jeff Choate. 

Holding an impressive list of offers, Johnson chose the Longhorns over Big 12 rivals Texas Tech and Baylor. Johnson was also offered by Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Washington State, and many more. 

