BREAKING: Elite 2022 QB Maalik Murphy Commits To Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian earned his biggest commitment to date on Saturday afternoon when elite 2022 quarterback Maalik Murphy out of Gardena California committed to the program.

Murphy made the announcement via his personal Twitter account.

Murphy had seemingly been trending towards Texas since the hiring of Sarkisian last month, and after a host of speculation and rumors, it is now official.

"I do like Texas a lot; Texas fans are probably the craziest fans that I've dealt with,'' Murphy says with a laugh in a visit with our SI All-American this week. "They are the most tapped-in on my Twitter feed. As a regular person, you come to my Twitter and see so much 'Texas,' you're gonna think 'Texas.' That's just what's gonna happen."

With the commitment of the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Murphy, the Longhorns secure one of the nation's top signal-callers and add a game-changing talent in the process.

Now the cornerstone of the Longhorns 2022 class, Murphy joins other talented commits such as running back Jaydon Blue and wideout Armani Winfield, who have committed over the last two months.

Often compared to Cam Newton and Jameis Winston on the field, Murphy has the size, strength, arm talent and accuracy to go up against any other quarterback in the class, but, also has the mobility to go along with his size and frame as well.

Murphy also has the leadership qualities and off-the-field work ethic that can be all too rare to find in a 17-year-old and, by all accounts, could challenge for the top spot at the position before the cycle is over.

With his commitment now out of the way, Murphy can focus on his spring football campaign, where he will lead a talented Junipero Serra Padres team in his first season as the full-time starter -- something Murphy has been waiting for his entire life.

"Even if it's five games, not a regular-length season, I want people to know my love for the game and how excited I am about just getting a sniff of my junior year," he says. "It's ridiculous, I'm so ready to play. It's been a crazy time with everything going on, but I've never given up, (never) got side-tracked. I kept my main goal in front of my head and just kept working ... getting stronger, getting faster, getting smarter.''