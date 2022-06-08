How To Watch Longhorns vs Sooners in Game 1 of Women’s College World Series Finals

Texas Women’s Softball attempts to accomplish more history ahead of finals against bitter rival Oklahoma

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns softball team has shocked the world with an improbable run as an unseeded team in the Women's College World Series.

The Horns will now face their arch-rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners in the finals of the tournament, beginning on Thursday night.

The Longhorns once again rallied after facing elimination by defeating nationally-ranked Oklahoma State twice Monday night to reach the championship series.

The victory marked Texas’s sixth win when facing elimination in this tournament. The win also made history as the Longhorns are now the first unseeded team to make the championship series.

You can view the game times and television schedules for each of the three contests below:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 8th 7:30 CT ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, June 9th 6:30 CT ESPN 2

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 10th 7:30 CT ESPN

This Longhorns team can be defined best by grit and determination. They have become the first Texas Softball team to reach the College World Series finals. Prior to this season, the Horns have never surpassed third place (2005).

The Softball Tournament for years has been criticized for lack of parity; most top seeds advance and unseeded teams are gone by the super regionals. The Lady Horns have hushed those critics and have gone on maybe the greatest Cinderella run the sport has ever seen.

Tonight they face their rival and powerhouse top seed: Oklahoma. OU only has three losses the entire year, with one coming to the Longhorns. The Sooners are a dynasty when it comes to Women’s Softball, much like the Alabama of College Football.

Can the Longhorns make one last David vs Goliath story? No matter what happens over the next few days, this Texas Softball run will go down in history of the program and the sport.

