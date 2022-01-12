Texas Women Begin Two-Game Big 12 Homestand vs. Kansas

The No. 13 Texas Longhorns are happy to be home for another week, as the women get back to the business of trying to win a Big 12 title when Kansas comes to town on Wednesday.

The Longhorns (11-2, 1-1 in Big 12) are coming off a discombobulating week that saw them lose their only Big 12 game to Texas Tech, followed by learning their game with Baylor would be postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Baylor. The Longhorns had to wait until Friday to schedule a game last weekend, as they hosted UT-Rio Grande Valley and won, 93-58.

Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman’s Danny Davis that the UTRGV game actually served as a replacement for the Alcorn State game in late December, which was canceled when Texas had its own COVID issues. If Texas has another postponement, they can only replace that game with a rescheduled Big 12 game.

The Longhorns hope that doesn’t happen, as their roster is full and Schaefer wants to spend the next couple of months getting it into NCAA Tournament shape.

The Longhorns continue to be guard-driven, with Aliyah Matharu leading Texas with 15.5 points per game. She is also the team’s leading 3-point shooter and the one most likely to break a game open from the perimeter. Freshman guard Rori Harmon is averaging 11.1 points, leads the Longhorns with 58 assists and continues to run the Longhorns’ point with precision. Senior guard Joanne Allen-Taylor is the third Longhorn averaging double figures with 10.8 points.

The return of freshman forward Aaliyah Moore gives Texas another weapon inside, to go along with veteran Lauren Ebo, who is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game, and sophomore DeYona Gaston, who slid into a starting role in Moore’s absence and averages 4.8 rebounds.

Moore is two games into her return from an ankle injury, and against UTRGV she had five points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

The only question mark for Texas is freshman guard Kyndall Hunter, who didn’t play on Sunday due to a coach’s decision. After the game, Schaefer told local media that Hunter stayed home but was still with the team.

Kansas (10-2, 1-1) is coming off a 78-72 win over TCU, part of a schedule in which the Jayhawks will play four games in 11 days. Wednesday’s matchup with Texas will be Kansas’ third game in five days after their conference slate was delayed due to COVID-19.

Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 15 points against TCU, while Zakiyah Franklin and Chandler Prater each had 13 points.

Kersgieter is the team’s leading scorer this season, averaging 13.1 points. Aniya Thomas averages 10.5 and Franklin averages 10.4. Jackson is also Kansas’ leading rebounder with 7.3 rebounds.

