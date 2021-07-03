Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Land Commitment From 2022 Westlake OL Connor Robertson

The Texas Longhorns added yet another talented offensive line prospect to their 2022 class on Friday
Less than one month after his official visit to the 40 Acres, talented Westlake (Austin, TX) offensive line recruit Connor Robertson committed to the Texas Longhorns on Friday, making him the second offensive line commitment in the Steve Sarkisian era.

Robertson made the announcement via his personal Twitter account.

Now the 14th member in the 2022 class for the Longhorns, Robertson joins quarterback Maalik Murphy and running backs Jaydon Blue and Jamarion Miller, as the only offensive commitments in the class thus far.

READ MORE: Maalik Murphy VS Quinn Ewers: Current and Former Texas QB Commits Battle At Elite 11 Finals

A teammate of Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik, Robertson is coming off of a wildly successful 2020 season, in which he helped lead the Chapparrals to a Texas 6A State Title. 

Robertson chose Texas over the Stanford Cardinal, passing up a chance to play in the Pac 12 to stay close to home. 

He has no shortage of elite Power 5 offers either, with the 6-foot-4, 296-pounder garnering interest from other impressive programs such as Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, USC. 

Robertson was also offered by a handful of Ivy League programs. 

READ MORE: Longhorns and NIL Rule: Texas Boasts ‘Biggest Brand’ in NCAA

