Longhorns Land Commitment From Talented Kentucky Transfer Devin Askew

Chris Beard has landed a talented commitment in the transfer market on Tuesday, in former Kentucky guard Devin Askew

New Texas Longhorns head basketball coach Chris Beard managed another big win in terms of re-building the roster on Tuesday afternoon when coveted transfer point guard Devin Askew committed to the program.

Travis Branham of 247Sports was the first to report Askew's commitment to Beard and the Longhorns.

"After exploring the different universities, I'm excited to attend the University of Texas," Askew told Branham. "Thank you to coach [Chris] Beard and the coaching staff! I can’t wait to get started!"

READ MORE: Expectation and Urgency: Chris Beard to Bring Both to Texas Longhorns

Askew lands in Austin just a week after entering the transfer portal, leaving John Calipari and Kentucky after a disappointing season, in which the Wildcats went 9-16, finished 8th in the SEC, and missed the NCAA tournament.

It was the Third big win for the Longhorns on Tuesday, after starting guard Andrew Jones and senior Jase Febres announced their returns to the program.

Coming out of high school, the 6-foot-3 195-pound guard out of Mater Dei high school in California was one of the most sought after recruits in the entire country, fielding offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Duke, Michigan, Texas, Texas Tech, Villanova, Ohio State, and Memphis, among many others.

READ MORE: Beard Adds Another Talented Assistant to New Texas Longhorns Staff



In his lone season with the Wildcats, Askew averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 29 minutes per game, shooting 35.4-percent from the floor in 25 games.

The news of Askew's commitment could not have come at a better time for the Longhorns after they lost their third member of the 2021 signing class, Emarion Ellis, to Marquette earlier in the day, as well as veterans Royce Hamm, Donovan Williams, and Kamaka Hepa to transfer.

Texas also lost Kai Jones to the NBA in March and could be on the verge of losing freshman Greg Brown to the league as well.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Basketball Tracker: Senior G Jase Frebres To Return For Final Season

How do you feel about the state of the Longhorns program? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.