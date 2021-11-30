Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Longhorns LB Ayodele Adeoye Enters Transfer Portal For Second Time

    The Texas Longhorns have lost even more depth at the linebacker position.
    Following the firing of former head coach Tom Herman, and the hiring of new head coach Steve Sarkisian in January, the Texas Longhorns had a substantial turnover throughout the roster at multiple positions.

    One of the positions that saw the most change in the last few months has been that of the linebacker group, which saw the exits of former starter Juwan Mitchell, as well as an influx of new talent in transfers Ben Davis, Ray Thornton, David Richardson, and Ovie Oghoufo. 

    However, after a disappointing 2021 campaign, Texas has had yet another player enter the transfer portal on Tuesday in sophomore Ayodele Adeoye.

    This is the second time Adeoye has entered his name in the transfer portal, after reversing his initial decision this spring in order to rejoin Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

    Adeoye, who was an interior linebacker, was initially removed from the Longhorns roster following his decision but was re-added shortly after he reversed his decision.

    With Adeoye now gone, as well as Luke Brockermyer and DeMarvion Overshown likely on their way out, the Longhorns will have to refocus their attention to adding even more depth to the position.

    Luckily, the Longhorns have begun to accomplish that with 2022 commitment, Trevell Johnson, but will still have some major ground to make up before February.

