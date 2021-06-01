Longhorns LB Ayodele Adeoye Withdraws From Transfer Portal: Report

The Texas Longhorns received yet another boost to the linebacker group on Tuesday afternoon

Following the firing of former head coach Tom Herman, and the hiring of new head coach Steve Sarkisian in January, the Texas Longhorns had a substantial turnover throughout the roster at multiple positions.

One of the positions that have seen the most change in the last few months has been that of the linebacker group, which has seen the exits of former starter Juwan Mitchell, as well as an influx of new talent in transfers Ben Davis, Ray Thornton, David Richardson, and Ovie Oghoufo.

Another player the Longhorns were thought to have lost, was sophomore Ayodele Adeoye who entered his name into the transfer portal on January 8.

However, on Tuesday, that all changed when, according to a report from Inside Texas managing editor Justin Wells, Adeoye reversed his decision and pulled his name out of the portal in order to rejoin Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

Adeoye, who figures in as an interior linebacker, was initially removed from the Longhorns roster following his decision but was re-added shortly after the report from Wells.

With Adeoye now back in the fold, the Longhorns will have ample options at the linebacker position, where returning starter DeMarvion Overshown desperately needed some reinforcements.

