Longhorns Legend Colt McCoy Retires From NFL, Launches New Broadcasting Career
According to a release issued by the network, NBC Sports has announced that former Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy will join its coverage team for Big Ten Football. McCoy will start with the Colorado-Nebraska game live from Lincoln on Sept, 7.
"Colt McCoy, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist at the University of Texas and 14-year NFL quarterback will join NBC Sports as an analyst for Big Ten Football coverage it was announced today," the release stated. "McCoy will serve as a game analyst and will also appear on the Big Ten College Countdown studio show."
McCoy is excited about starting his new career after a long journey through the NFL.
"College football has always held a special place in my heart. With the expansion of the Big Ten and new era of College Football, it is the perfect time to join NBC Sports," McCoy said in the release, "I can't wait to share in the passion, excitement and competitive spirit every week.
Sam Flood, an executive with NBC Sports, also commented on McCoy coming aboard.
"In a standout career at Texas, Colt McCoy starred in many of college football's biggest games and fiercest rivalries," Flood said, "What a way to kick it off with Colorado-Nebraska."
The Colorado-Nebraska game will feature two head coaches who have been in the spotlight, Nebraska coach Matt Ruhle is turning over the BIg Red program.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been in the news of late due to his use of the transfer portal and his alleged lack of individual coaching of his players in practice. It has been further alleged Sanders leaves all the coaching to his position coaches. It has been alleged Sanders is a mere ambassador for the University of Colorado.
Coach Prime, as Sanders is referred to, had waged a war with local media and CBS during an Aug. 9 press conference. He has since reconciled with CBS, whom he used to work for when he was a studio analyst. He still has conflicts with local media who are calling on him to do more with the Buffaloes program. Colorado finished at 4-8 last season.