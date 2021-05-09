Longhorns Legend Vince Young Sends Support To Ehlinger Family In Sincere Message

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young was the latest ex-player to send his condolences to the family of the recently passed Jake Ehlinger

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger, 20, was found dead on Thursday, May 6, by Austin police, with the tragedy came just days after his older brother and former Longhorns quarterback, Sam, was selected in the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Following Jake's untimely passing, many current and former athletes reached out to the Ehlinger family, sending their sympathies and condolences, including former Longhorns legend Vince Young, who the Ehlinger boys grew up watching from an early age.

"My condolences to the Ehlinger family," Young said via his Twitter account. "I can't imagine what you guys are going through, but just know the entire #LonghornNation are here for you and you guys are definitely in our prayers!! Beautiful picture of @sehlinger3 Jake Ehlinger and cousin's dress for Halloween. VY."

Young, now an analyst with the Longhorn Network, was one of the brightest stars in the history of Longhorn football during his time in Austin and helped lead Texas to its first national championship win in over three decades.

The Younger Ehlinger was just five when young hoisted the trophy, but became a big enough fan to dress as the former Longhorn on Halloween, along with his brother and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service for Ehlinger will be held at Austin’s Riverbend Church Home for Hope Wednesday, May 12 at 12 p.m., with family requesting donations to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in replacement of flowers.

You can make that donation to the FCA here.

"Jake was a tremendous person and was everything you could ask for in a student-athlete," Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "Being a Longhorn meant everything to him, and he truly embodied all that it means to be one. In the short time we were able to get to know him, he always was a joy to be around and gave everything he had in workouts, meetings, practice, and in life."

LonghornsCountry.com will continue covering this story while extending our thoughts and prayers to the Ehlinger family.

