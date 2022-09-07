'He Can Do Everything': Alabama Coach Nick Saban Evaluates Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Alabama coach Nick Saban has an eye for talent. If the seven-time national champion thinks you’re good enough to play for his program, you’re good enough to play anywhere.

One player that declined to join the Crimson Tide during his recruitment was Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Electing to head to Austin instead, Robinson has become a star.

Saban knows what the junior running back is capable of. And it’s why the coach couldn’t stop praising the runner during his weekly press conference on Monday.

“He can do everything," Saban said of Robinson. "He’s got speed, he’s got power, he’s a very instinctive runner. Sets up his blockers well. Has a burst. Has got great hands. Good receiver. They use him a lot in the passing game.”

Saban isn’t wrong. Since 2019, Robinson has been the focal point for nearly everything positive Texas has done offensively. Last season, he rushed for a career-high 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Against Louisiana-Monroe in the Longhorns' 52-10 win, Robinson ran for 71 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 9-yard touchdown. He also recorded three catches for 40 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Quinn Ewers in the third quarter.

“This guy is as good of an all-around back as there probably is in the country,” Saban said. “Or he’s certainly one of the best of all the guys in the country.”

Establishing the run might be crucial for Texas' chances on Saturday. Alabama allowed 79 rushing yards to Utah State in its 55-0 season-opening win. And while that number might seem small, the Crimson Tide only allowed the Aggies to pass for a mere 57.

Robinson might be the leading man, but Texas has options in its backfield. Against the Warhawks, senior Roschon Johnson tallied 34 rushing yards on five carries and scored on a 16-yard run in the second quarter. Redshirt freshman Jonathon Brooks averaged 5.3 yards per attempt and scored on a 19-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Even though Alabama enters Saturday as a double-digit favorite, Saban isn’t letting up on facing Texas and former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. In his mind, the team that walks away victorious is the one that better executes its game plan.

“Just because somebody knows you when they play you doesn’t mean they’re going to beat you," Saban said. "Just because you know them when you play them doesn’t mean you’re going to beat them either.”

