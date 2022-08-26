Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named SI All-American

The Texas Longhorns have one of the nation’s best overall players in their backfield. Sports Illustrated becomes the latest media outlet to name Texas running back Bijan Robinson an All-American.

Robinson made SI’s first-team offense along with Ohio State running back Treveyon Henderson.

Robinson is the centerpiece of Steve Sarkisian’s offense. He will go down as one of the greatest running backs to dawn the burnt orange so long as he stays healthy.

Robinson is arguably the top running back entering the season and the best draft-eligible player at his position.

If Robinson hears his name called on day one of the 2023 NFL Draft, he would be the first Longhorn selected in the first round since defensive tackle Malcom Brown in 2015.

He would also be the first Longhorn drafted on offense in the first round since Vince Young in 2006.

Robinson has rushed for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns at Texas. He has also caught 41 passes for 491 yards and six scores.

He has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy and the best odds among all running backs at +2500 via DraftKings.

Robinson will begin his Heisman hopeful season on Sept. 3rd at home against UL-Monroe.

