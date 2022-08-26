Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named SI All-American

Bijan Robinson adds to his list of preseason accolades.

The Texas Longhorns have one of the nation’s best overall players in their backfield. Sports Illustrated becomes the latest media outlet to name Texas running back Bijan Robinson an All-American.

Robinson made SI’s first-team offense along with Ohio State running back Treveyon Henderson.

Robinson is the centerpiece of Steve Sarkisian’s offense. He will go down as one of the greatest running backs to dawn the burnt orange so long as he stays healthy.

Robinson is arguably the top running back entering the season and the best draft-eligible player at his position.

If Robinson hears his name called on day one of the 2023 NFL Draft, he would be the first Longhorn selected in the first round since defensive tackle Malcom Brown in 2015.

He would also be the first Longhorn drafted on offense in the first round since Vince Young in 2006.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ewers
Play
News

Quinn Ewers 'Excited' For First Start As Longhorns QB

“I really enjoy Sark’s offense, the way he calls plays, how aggressive he is sometimes,” Ewers said. “I’m just ready for the first game.”

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_18143521
Play
News

Raps And Reps: Why 2022 Could Be Texas RB Kelian Robinson's Year

An aspiring rapper and high-end No.2 running back, the 2022 season could belong to Keilan Robinson on the Forty Acres.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_16970635
Play
News

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Week 13 in Austin could decide who plays for the Big 12 Championship.

By Longhorns Country Staff

Robinson has rushed for 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns at Texas. He has also caught 41 passes for 491 yards and six scores.

He has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy and the best odds among all running backs at +2500 via DraftKings.

Robinson will begin his Heisman hopeful season on Sept. 3rd at home against UL-Monroe.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Ewers
News

Quinn Ewers 'Excited' For First Start As Longhorns QB

“I really enjoy Sark’s offense, the way he calls plays, how aggressive he is sometimes,” Ewers said. “I’m just ready for the first game.”

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_18143521
News

Raps And Reps: Why 2022 Could Be Texas RB Kelian Robinson's Year

An aspiring rapper and high-end No.2 running back, the 2022 season could belong to Keilan Robinson on the Forty Acres.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_16970635
News

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Week 13 in Austin could decide who plays for the Big 12 Championship.

By Longhorns Country Staff
steve sarkisian
Podcast

Podcast: Texas Longhorns Final Fall Camp Report, Week 0 Preview

We break down the depth chart of where things stand for Texas Longhorns ahead of their season opener.

By Adam Glick
Ewers
News

Who is Longhorns' Top Breakout Candidate?

Steve Sarkisian might've provide a hint earlier this week on who he thinks is poised for a major breakout.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17155533
News

Baylor Bears Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Bears have veteran talent in all three phases of their defense.

By Michael Gresser
beard
News

LOOK: NBA Star Visits Longhorns, Coach Chris Beard

The Longhorns got a star-studded visit this week.

By Zach Dimmitt
Ewers and Bijan
Football

Longhorns Announce Unique NIL Deal for QB Quinn Ewers

The Longhorns will be partnering with Wrangler for a custom line of Longhorns apparel.

By Connor Zimmerlee