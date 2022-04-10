Texas' Trenches Could Decide Longhorns Outlook In 2022

With seven new offensive line joining the staff, Texas must have better results in the trenches come September

Quinn Ewers? Hudson Card? One of them will be Texas' next starting quarterback come September.

In reality, it doesn't matter who takes snaps next season for Steve Sarkisian's offense. Should the offensive line again struggle, it will be another tough year for the Texas offense.

“I keep telling my guys, ‘Finish your block. Tighter hands.’ We need to be violent,” senior right guard Junior Angilau told reporters Thursday.

Quarterback Casey Thompson's biggest flaw on the way to a 5-7 season last fall was his failure to duplicate second half success. In part, the offensive line could take the blame for the woeful finishes and offensive collapse once Texas returned to the field for the third quarter.

It wasn't just Thompson — who now is hoping to revitalize Nebraska football and save Scott Frost's career — that struggled. The burst of Bijan Robinson rushing was missing.

So were the physical yards gained after contact by Roschon Johnson.

The reason? Poor blocking upfront. It was as if Texas' front line hit empty at halftime and pushed itself forward to the finish line.

That won't work in 2022 for Sark.

"They’re getting a lot of reps," Sarkisian said Thursday of the offensive line. "They’re getting to move around. I think Coach Flood has done a nice job of moving them around and trying to find some flexibility for all these guys.”

The starting five in spring practice might not be the starting five in Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe. Six signees, including 2022 SI99 members Devon Campbell (No. 1 OL) and Kelvin Banks (No. 4 OL, No. 2 OT) will be arriving this summer.

Interior offensive lineman Cole Hutson is already on campus.

Hutson, a 6-5, 309-pounder from Frisco, has caught the eye of offensive line coach Kyle Flood. He also seems to be adjusting to college speed with ease and making a connection with the upperclassmen.

“[Cole] reminds me a lot of me when I was a freshman,” Angilau said. “I like it, man. He’s physical, quick learner. I yell at him, and he’s like, ‘OK, I got it.’ Next play, he’s perfect. Maybe better than me.”

Other names are expected to be in the running for first-team reps should they impress this offseason. The aforementioned Campbell (No. 13) and Allen's Neto Umeozulu could end up looking like Day 1 starters by August.

Duncanville's Cameron Williams and Todd Beamer's Malik Agbo could also figure into the rotation.

If the season were to begin today, Angilau, Christian Jones, Jake Majors, Andrej Karic and Jaylen Garth would likely be the starting five.

Is that a good thing for an offense that struggled with second half success?

“Christian Jones has got to figure it out,” defensive tackle Moro Ojomo said. “Andrej Karic and Jaylen Garth need to grow up. It’s time. It’s time for them to figure out if it’s something they’re going to do. You’ve got seven guys coming, and they’re all hungry.”

Banks, who committed to Texas after Oregon's Mario Cristobal departed for Miami, very well could be the best tackle on the roster when facing the Warhawks. Huston likely should compete for one of the starting guard spots thank to early reps. Campbel will be right there as well.

The remaining four offensive line signees likely have an uphill climb when it comes to competing early.

Last season, Texas' offense finished second in the Big 12 in rushing (199.3 yards per game) and seventh in passing (225.4 yards per game). Pressure in the backfield was the biggest concern as the Horns allowed 26 sacks, the fourth-most in the conference.

Maybe that was because of a new offensive formation. Perhaps it was the lack of depth. Either way, Year 2 is where things either sink or swim for most programs.

Texas has an offense that could easily become the Big 12's best. Everything starts up front and seniority means nothing in Austin. At least it shouldn't for Sarkisian, who understands that back-to-back losing seasons on the Forty Acres is a fireable offense.

Said Ojomo: “I keep thinking to myself, well, we’ve got six of them coming in. One of them has got to be a really great player. They legitimately have a chance to come in and play and really, really contribute.”

The Longhorns will have their annual Orange-White game on April 23. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

