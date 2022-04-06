Quinn Ewers vs. Hudson Card: Sarkisian Talks Longhorns QB Battle

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian discussed the Texas quarterback competition, and what he is looking for in each player

If there is one thing Texas Longhorns fans have their eyes on in spring camp on the 40 Acres, it is the quarterback battle between Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card.

Ewers, who is entering his first spring camp with the Horns after transferring from Ohio State in December, was widely expected to ascend to the starting role as soon as he stepped foot on campus.

However, Card, who began last season as the starter, is also out to prove why he can be the Longhorns' long-term answer at the position, and will not go away without a fight.

On Tuesday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media about the battle between the two signal-callers, and how they are navigating the challenge.

“I think both of those guys have natural ability to throw the ball," Sarkisian said after practice. "They've got a good feel for coverages and kind of trajectory on balls and where to throw them. I always tell them one play doesn't define your practice. Naturally, things happen — you miss a throw or you miss a read and sometimes that can wear on you as a quarterback. One throw is not going to define who the starter is. We're a work in progress, but they're doing some nice things."

As is to be expected, Sarkisian has not revealed which player is ahead in the pecking order as of yet, with both players running extensive reps with the first team in practice.

According to reports, however, Card is slightly ahead due to his knowledge of the system. That said, it appears Ewers is closing in, and thanks to his generational talent, it could just be a matter of time before he takes the reins.

Either way, Sarkisian has confidence in bother players and is impressed with the intangibles they have shown throughout the first seven practices.

"I think the one thing that I appreciate about both of them is they're both really coachable guys," Sarkisian said. "You guys know I coach that position hard. It's most important position in sports and we need them to operate at a certain level. Both guys have taken to the coaching and are really trying to apply the things that we're coaching them to do.

While it is unlikely that a starter will be decided in the spring, Longhorns fans will get their first true glimpse of Ewers vs Card in the annual Orange and White game on April 23.

