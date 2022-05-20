Skip to main content

Arch Manning Locks in Official Date Visit To Longhorns

Arch Manning has set his official visit date to the 40 Acres

Arch Manning is beginning to narrow down his recruitment with each passing day, and has now started to lock in his official visit dates for his top contenders. 

On Friday, his date to visit the 40 Acres was confirmed with Manning and his teammate and fellow Texas target Will Randle, set to make their way to Austin from June 17-19.

Outside of Texas, Alabama and Georgia are also expected to get officials from Manning, leaving him two additional officials to utilize. 

"I think Texas, Alabama and Georgia will all get official visits," Manning said to reporters earlier this month. "That's probably it right now."

Arch Manning

Manning, who has visited Austin multiple times already, and is a contender for the No. 1 spot in the soon-to-be-released 2023 edition of Sports Illustrated's SI 99 rankings, also spoke very highly of the Longhorns and his relationship with the coaching staff.

“Maintaining the relationship with those guys (Steve Sarkisian, AJ Milwee); staying in touch over normal conversations has been good," Manning told On3's Sam Spiegelman. "The visit to Austin, we got to see practice and see what it’s all about. We sat in the quarterback meeting. It was fun to see how they interacted and I’m excited to see what they can do this year. They got a few transfers from Alabama and I think that offense can be explosive. Austin is a big city compared to the other two, so it reminds me a little bit of New Orleans. It’s a little weird, and they’ve got good coaches there.”

Arch Manning

In a COVID-shortened sophomore season, he completed 146 of 219 passes for 1,922 yards and 21 scores with seven interceptions and ran 38 times for 274 yards and eight scores.

And in his most recent season as a junior, Manning was a dynamo again, completing 148 of 228 passes for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 381 yards and seven touchdowns.

Arch, Johntay, Rueben

As for a decision, there is still no concrete timeline for the NFL legacy's commitment, but Manning can feel things beginning to become more clear.

“I’m trying to get there,” Manning told Spiegelman. “I want to get through this spring with this new offense and new coaches (at Newman), so after spring I’m gonna see about the official visits. It’s kind of getting closer. I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down. I’m looking forward to (making a decision) either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting.”

