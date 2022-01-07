Former Texas QB Casey Thompson Has Found A New Home

Skip to main content
Former Texas QB Casey Thompson Transferring To Nebraska

The former Texas quarterback is heading to the Big 10

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will have a new starting quarterback in 2022. 

Junior Casey Thompson officially entered the transfer portal in December, opening the door for incoming transfer Quinn Ewers, as well as Hudson Card and freshman Maalik Murphy to compete for the starting job. 

And after much speculation as to his destination post-Austin, Thompson has now decided his future, committing to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and head coach Scott Frost.

Before Oklahoma starting quarterback Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal, Thompson was thought to be a Nebraska lean but was still considering other destinations, such as Indiana, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

However, it was the Cornhuskers that ultimately won out in the end. 

Thompson now joins a Nebraska team that was in desperate need of offensive improvement, ranking 71st in the country in scoring (27.9 points per game). 

The Huskers did rank 23rd in the country in total offense, as well as 27th in passing offense, but where they struggled was getting the ball into the endzone -- something Thompson excelled at in Austin.

The Huskers also recently lost former starting quarterback Adrian Martinez to the transfer portal, where he eventually landed with the Kansas State Wildcats. 

After taking over for Hudson Card in the second half of the Longhorns' Week 2 loss to Arkansas, Thompson led the Longhorns on a three-game winning streak and had Texas seemingly poised for a deep run at a Big 12 title. 

However, following the Longhorns' hot start in the Red River Showdown, things went south in the second half and Texas lost to Oklahoma. Thompson and the Horns would then go on a six-game losing streak, including suffering an embarrassing overtime loss to Kansas. 

The Horns would finish the season 5-7 following a season finale victory over Kansas State. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters prior to the game that the team would explore all options this offseason at the position. 

Thompson ends his time in Austin completing 185 of 290 passes for 2,422 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 19 appearances. 

Texas still has Card on the roster, who finished with 590 passing yards and five touchdowns against an interception. The Longhorns also added Ewers and 2022 commit Murphy during the Early Signing Period. 

“We’re lucky. We got two great quarterbacks,” Sarkisian said. “We were very upfront and honest with Maalik that we wanted to take two. And it just worked out in a way where Quinn became available.”

Ewers, a native of Southlake, became the focal piece of the 2022 class after reclassifying in 2021 due to NIL. Murphy, a native of California, is SI99's No. 7 quarterback prospect, and led Junipero Serra to a state title this past month. 

