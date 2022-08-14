Card vs. Ewers: Is One Texas QB Pulling Away Prior To Season Start?

Remember when Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made the announcement that Hudson Card would start Week 1 against a Louisiana-based team at home? Does one think he could do it again?

No one knows for sure what’s going on in the mind of Sarkisian as the Longhorns prepare to face Louisiana-Monroe. His head might say the best plan is to start Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, the highly-touted prospect who at one point only planned on calling the Forty Acres home.

His heart might once again say Card, a native of Austin who continues to push Ewers in practice, refusing to wave the white flag in defeat.

“Both these guys are working their tails off,” Sarkisian said. “Both of them are really coachable and are trying to do what we're asking them to do. Both of them are making some really nice plays.”

Card has experience – albeit minor – working in Sarkisian’s offense. Last season, he led the Longhorns to a Week 1 victory over No. 23 Louisiana. A week later, he’d be pulled midway through the third quarter against Arkansas in favor of Casey Thompson.

Thompson never relinquished the starting role after the night in Fayetteville. Card would be sprinkled in here and there on certain formations, but most in would be on run-design formations. It didn’t matter as Texas faltered down the stretch, losing five of its last six outings to finish the year 5-7.

Not everything can be blamed on either quarterback. Thompson, who since has transferred to Nebraska following the season finale win over Kansas State, was under duress often thanks to a makeshift offensive line. Outside of Xaiver Worthy, the Longhorns didn’t have a prolific No. 2 weapon in the passing attack.

The latter of the two flaws have been corrected on paper with the additions of transfers such as Wyoming’s Isaiah Neyor and Iowa State’s Tarique Milton. The offensive line has competition with additions such as freshmen center Cole Hutson, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and interior lineman Devon Campbell.

That means little in the grand scheme of Card vs. Ewers. Whichever passer wins the title of QB1 is set up for great success, but their individual skills in practice will decide who dons the mantle.

Sarkisian said he has been pleased with both quarterbacks’ attention to detail and their ability to keep up the tempo in drives.

“Whether it's quick game, whether it's audibles, whether it's intermediate throws, whether it's down-the-field throws … I think they're both playing with a lot of confidence,” Sarkisian said. “So that part's fun.”

Ewers, who reclassified to enroll early at Ohio State, is still learning the ropes. He’s made some impressive throws in practice and caught the attention of fans during the Orange-White game this spring. Throws like that need to be a constant on Saturdays if he hopes to be the starter long-term.

And again, Card has something Ewers doesn’t; reps in a Sarkisian-led offense. Does this mean that the Longhorns are better off with him? Not necessarily. However, Alabama is a week after Louisiana-Monore, and fans expect a spectacle instead of a blowout at DKR.

The reality is that one of the two needs to separate themselves ahead of the pack before Sept. 3. Until that happens, it’s a neck-and-neck battle to the top of the rankings.

According to Horns247, Card looked more equipped to start Week 1 following the team’s scrimmage. Both quarterbacks took sacks and threw an interception on Saturday, but the former Lake Travis product rebounded in a more timely manner.

Last year, fans were shocked when Card was named the starter over Thompson. Could déjà vu be on the horizon?

