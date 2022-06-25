Arch Manning 'vs.' Quinn Ewers: Commitment Doesn't Mean Longhorns QB Controversy

Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers will not be at odds when Manning arrives on the 40 Acres

The Texas Longhorns added perhaps the biggest commitment in their program's history on Thursday morning when Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback Arch Manning pledged to the program.

It is a decision that is going to reverberate much farther than just the quarterback room in Austin, or even in the 2023 class as a whole.

However, with Manning's decision also comes the sprout of dissension and negativity amongst the college football world outside of Austin.

The most recent of which is the narrative that, once Manning gets to campus in 2023, a quarterback battle with Quinn Ewers will immediately ensue.

And that narrative is unequivocally false, and frankly, naive.

Once Ewers entered the transfer portal, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian immediately began to recruit him. Not just because he needed a quarterback, but because he needed his guy for the future.

Manning's commitment doesn't change that. Rather, he adds to it.

Yes, Manning is a generational talent. But so is Ewers.

Many forget Ewers is one of the highest-graded quarterback recruits to ever come out of the high school ranks, drawing comparisons to former No. 1 pick Matthew Stafford.

And while Ewers still hasn't technically been named the starter for Texas, all signs point to that being the case in Week 1 vs. Louisiana Monroe.

Sarkisian wouldn't have brought him to Austin if that wasn't his plan.

Though both he and Card are likely to see time early on, once Ewers steps foot under center for that first snap, he will have one goal in mind -- Spend two years in Austin driving up his stock, and then head to the NFL.

Besides the fact that the two grew extremely close during Manning's official visit, it is a timeline that works for Manning as well, who is attempting to forge his own path away from his family name.

Manning is more than willing to spend the 2023 season sitting behind Ewers; learning the system, learning the personnel, and learning the speed of the game.

He wouldn't have committed to Texas if he wasn't.

Uncoincidentally, that would put Manning on the same type of timeline as Ewers - One year of acclimation, two years of high-level play, and then, hopefully, off to the NFL.

The fact of the matter is that Manning's commitment had nothing to do with NIL money or a promise of early playing time. Rather, it had everything to do with his relationship with Sarkisian, quarterback coach AJ Milwee, but the system he will play in.

But more perhaps importantly, is that Manning will relish the opportunity to sit and learn for a year while Ewers (assuming things go as planned) helps Texas contend for a Big 12 title.

Yes, the possibility exists that Ewers struggles through his first, and perhaps even his second season. If that is the case, Arch's name will certainly enter the conversation.

Then, and only then would a 'quarterback controversy' emerge.

However, the fact is Manning did not commit to Texas expecting to start from Day 1.

And Ewers' job, which isn't even technically his own yet, is not in danger in the spring or fall of 2023 either.

The job will be Manning's when he is ready, and the job itself becomes available again when Ewers is off to the NFL Draft green room in Detroit.

Then, Manning likely takes his first snaps under center as the Longhorns starter in 2024, when ESPN takes over SEC Broadcast rights and insiders expect Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 (a year before the 2025 projected date).

And he will take the field where the Manning name belongs ... the SEC.

