Where Do The Longhorns Rank For Elite 2023 DE Jayden Wayne?

After his visit to the 40 Acres this week, 2023 Jayden Wayne caught up with LonghornsCountry.com to give his impressions of the program

With the June visit schedule in full swing, the Texas Longhorns have already played host to multiple elite recruits.

One of the latest of those prospects to visit the 40 Acres was Lincoln High School (Tacoma, WA) defensive end Jayden Wayne, who came away very impressed with Steve Sarkisian, and the new Longhorns program.

"It was good," Wayne told LonghornsCountry.com in an exclusive interview. "I Got to tour and meet with the coaches. I like the staff."

One of those staff members that Wayne visited was new Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who gave Wayne a preview of exactly how he would be utilized on the 40 Acres.

"He's a good (defensive end) coach," Wayne said of Kwiatkowski. "He showed me when we watched film where I'd play. He said they like my size and my speed and see me chasing the QB around.

As one of the most sought-after defensive prospects in the 2023 class, Wayne has the talent to make an instant impact no matter where he ends up, especially in Austin, where Texas covets him and his talent in a big way.

And With a lack of dominant pass rushers on campus at the moment, however, Wayne could be uniquely qualified to fill that hole for the Longhorns from the minute he steps on the field.

"As soon as I learn the defense, they see me playing right away," Wayne said.

Luckily for the Longhorns, the interest is mutual, with Wayne planning on making his way back to Austin for a visit with his parents this fall.

"I like Texas," Wayne said. "I am (coming back in the fall)."

A tremendous athlete, as well as a two-sport star, Wayne is actually being recruited as more than just a defender for the Longhorns, but also potentially as a tight end, much in the same vein as the team's crowned jewel of the 2021 recruiting class, Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Texas, however, is far from the only top program in pursuit of Wayne's services, with the 6-foot-5 240-pound pass rusher fielding offers from more than 25 Power Five programs, including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Clemson, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, Notre Dame, and Michigan, among others.

So where exactly do the Longhorns rank for Wayne against those other programs pursuing his services?

According to Wayne, they are in as good a position as any other.

"Somewhere at the top," Wayne said.

