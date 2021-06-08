What Longhorns Recruiting Targets Had To Say After Their June 3-6 Visits To Austin

The Texas Longhorns had a host of impressive visitors over the weekend, and LonghornsCountry caught up with some of them to get their impressions of the 40 Acres.

With the dead period ending on June 3, the Texas Longhorns are finally allowed to host their first set of visitors since before the COVID-19 Pandemic began over a year ago.

Over the weekend, the first group of those visitors stepped foot on the 40 Acres, including elite 2023 running back, and future SI 99 candidate Rueben Owens, who committed to the Longhorns in February

With more star-powered weekends on the horizon, including this coming weekend of June 11-13, it was critical for Texas to get off on the right foot with this group.

And from the sounds of things, that is exactly what happened, with each recruit coming away with something positive to say about their time in Austin.

LonghornsCountry.com caught up with a few of those prospects to get their impressions of those visits, and what exactly they thought of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his new program.

You can view all of their impressions below:

2023 RB Rueben Owens - El Campo (El Campo, TX)

"It’s was great can’t wait to be back this weekend."

2023 WR Bruce Mitchell - Frisco Lone Star (Frisco, TX)

"It was an amazing visit. UT really felt like home. I’m excited about meeting the staff and seeing the changes they make there. HookEm"

2023 LB Scott Koumado - Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX)

"UT visit was amazing, got a chance to get coached by some of the best coaches and I felt comfortable doing that!"

2022 EDGE David Oke - Alief Hastings (Houston, TX)

"Texas was great, great campus, great everything, can't wait to come back."

2022 OT Cole Hutson - Frisco (Frisco, TX)

"I thought it was awesome. The people and the energy were amazing, and being able to talk to coaches face to face was great too, some good baseball was being played too!"

2022 Tre'Vonte Citizen - Lake Charles College Prep (Lake Charles, LA)

"Had a good time in Austin. HookEm!"

2022 Jeremy Patton - Tenaha - (Tenaha, TX)

"I loved it down in Austin. I really liked (the coaching staff), they were really upfront and honest. I respected that a lot."

How do you feel about the Longhorns recruiting efforts so far? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

