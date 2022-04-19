Texas WR Troy Omeire Slowly Finding Footing After Second Torn ACL

Troy Omeire has yet to play for the Longhorns after suffering two season-ending injuries

The timetable set in terms of recovery for any lower body injury fluctuates based on the person. For Texas receiver Troy Omeire, two seasons have been plenty.

Omeire has practiced during the offseason and early fall camp since arriving at Texas in 2020. Touching the field on game days is a completely different story following two season-ending injuries suffered before playing in a game.

This is the year. The time. The moment that Omeire has been waiting for since arriving from Fort Bend Austin two years ago. Cleared and ready to play, he hopes to make the most out of his time in Austin and he looks to become a vertical option opposite Xavier Worthy.

“Troy has been good,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “His rehab with all of his straight-line running looks good. We're doing some work cutting and different things. Clearly, he's unable to practice right now, but he's at a pretty good stage.”

Omeire's biggest moment at Texas came during the Orange-White game last year, as he hauled in a 21-yard reception from quarterback Hudson Card. The 6-3 receiver looked to be on track after suffering a torn ACL in fall practice the year prior.

Sadly, it wasn't. Omeire never suited up for the Longhorns last fall as he consistently was dealing with setbacks from the knee injury. By September, Sarkisian elected to shut him down in what ended up being a second torn ACL.

It's been six months since the surgery and Omeire is back in practice. He isn't full speed, with the projected recovery time of nine months. He is, however, mentally going through the reps once more, hoping it will translate once fully healthy.

There's reason to believe that Omeire will be able to contribute right away if his college start is anything like his high school finish. As a senior, he recorded 906 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games. Omeire was also effective as a secondary runner, rushing for 364 yards and five touchdowns.

“I like the attitude,” Sarkisian said. “You know, it's never fun when you have the same injury back-to-back kind of two years in a row. But I commend him on his attitude the second time around."

The Longhorns are looking for a weapon opposite Worthy, who was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Jordan Whittington has been a solid slot receiver when healthy, but he's missed time in both 2020 and 2021. Texas also brought in Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor and are in play for former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall.

With the size, speed and route-running skills, Omeire will have the chance to prove that his vertical presence for Texas. Of course, it's all about remaining healthy, an underlying storyline to his career thus far.

"He's worked really hard,"Sarkisian said. "I think he's kind of champing at the bit to get back out on the field and get going.”

