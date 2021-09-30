Texas Wide Receiver Troy Omerie To Miss Rest of 2021 Season

September 30, 2021
Publish date:

Texas WR Troy Omerie To Miss Rest of 2021 Season Following Surgery

The injury problems continue to pile up for the Longhorn's talented pass-catcher
Author:

The Texas Longhorns receiving core took a huge hit on Wednesday, as head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on TSTV's weekly radio show that sophomore receiver Troy Omerie will miss the rest of the 2021 season after undergoing knee surgery this week.

This news is extremely disappointing for Omerie, as he will now miss his second consecutive season due to injury. The talented pass-catcher tore his ACL in the preseason last year, causing him to miss his freshman season on the Forty Acres. 

Despite the long rehab process, Omerie was aiming to return to a potentially explosive offense under Sarkisian for the 2021 season. 

Things were looking up throughout the offseason, with Omeire trending to be one of the premier wideouts along with Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and Joshua Moore. 

Unfortunately, Omerie re-aggravated his knee injury in practice this August. The original notion made by the coaching staff left room for optimism, as Omerie was only expected to miss the first couple of games this season.

Now, he'll have to endure another long rehab process before potentially taking the field for the first time in his college career as a junior next season. 

Make sure to keep it locked in with LonghornsCountry.com, as we'll be providing updates on the news regarding Omerie's season-ending surgery as they become available.

READ MORE: Legendary Texas Head Coach Rick Barnes' Return to Austin Slated for Primetime

