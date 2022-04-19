Transfer Target Agiye Hall Very Impressed With Longhorns Visit

Agiye Hall is a major Texas target, and the Longhorns appear to be in good standing

The Texas Longhorns might be gearing up for the 2022 season, but that doesn't mean it's done with recruiting for the impending year.

Over the weekend, former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, took a visit to Austin, as he weighs his options for 2022 and beyond.

And according to a report, Hall came away from his visit very impressed.

“The alumni and the people around the Longhorns were just so friendly and outgoing,” Hall's father Vincent said. “Even when he wasn’t with the coaches, they would just talk to you. They had no idea who I was and they knew of Agiye but didn’t know him by face, so just how they were engaging really stuck out to us.” USA Today Sports “I just wish COVID never happened so we could’ve went there in the beginning,” Hall said. “It may have turned out different in my eyes.” Hall originally entered the portal after being suspended by Alabama coach Nick Saban for violation of team rules, and it wasn't long before Hall was looking to make a trip to see Austin and get reacquainted with his former coaches.

A former top recruit coming out of Valrico, Florida, Hall was initially recruited to play for the Crimson Tide by Texas' special teams coordinator Jeff Banks during the 2020 season.

Both Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and Banks left for Austin following Alabama's national championship win over Ohio State in January of 2021.

As an early enrollee, Hall impressed at Alabama's spring game, hauling in four receptions for 72 yards, one of which came on a 37-yard grab down the sideline from future Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

He recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games in his lone season with the Crimson Tide.

Texas' need for a high-end No. 2 receiver, as well as his previous connections with Sarkisian and Banks, make a potential marriage between the two parties intriguing. And if Texas is able to lure him to Austin, Hall will join a top-heavy stable of receivers in need of an injection of talent and depth Big 12 Freshman of the Year Xavier Worthy is set to return, but the inconsistent play from others due to injury leave the Horns wanting more in the passing attack. The Longhorns are hoping for consistent play from senior slot receiver Jordan Whittington. They also have high hopes that vertical receiver Troy Omerie can finally take the field after missing the past two seasons with a lower-body injury. Should Texas land Hall, it would be the second receiver to join the Forty Acres via the transfer portal this offseason. Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor committed to the program in January after spending the past three years as part of the Cowboys' offense.

Neyor recorded 52 catches for 1,126 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons while averaging 21.7 yards per reception.

As for a decision, Hall still has some decision-making to do going forward.

According to sources close to Hall, he is planning on taking additional visits throughout the spring. The dates and locations of those visits have not officially been decided yet, however.

Either way, Texas has left a significant impression on the former Crimson Tide Standout.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.