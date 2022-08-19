Skip to main content

Longhorns Announce Quinn Ewers As Starting QB For Week 1

The Quinn Ewers era is now officially set to begin on September 1

The Texas Longhorns have announced their new starting quarterback, and it should come as no surprise. 

On Monday, Longhorns sports information director John Bianco confirmed that Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns in Week 1 against Louisiana Monroe

Sarkisian's decision on the starter comes on the heels of an extremely tight quarterback race between Ewers and Hudson Card, and just before the Longhorns' final Saturday scrimmage before their season opener. 

And coming off of a 5-7 season with the hopes of making a major improvements, Sarkisian now seems to believe that Ewers is the guy best equipped to make that turnaround happen. 

But Ewers isn’t just a 6-3 “can of deodorant” coming to Austin to glaze over the 5-7 stench; he’s a 6-3 pillar, a foundational piece upon which to build.

During his time at Southlake Carroll, he graded out as the No. 2 QB prospect for the 2022 recruiting class on SI99’s preseason list behind Westlake (Austin) Cade Klubnik (Clemson).

Ewers then reclassified to the 2021 class and enrolled at Ohio State, where he eventually lost the starting job competition to Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud.

There are pitfall dangers here. Ewers transfers from Ohio State having accomplished nothing at the college level short of cashing his NIL check.

What if he’s overrated? What if he’s unlucky? What if, Heaven forbid, he’s doesn't pan out as expected?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

sarkisian
Play
News

Texas Steve Sarkisian Has 'A Pretty Good Idea' On Horns Starting Quarterback

Entering Saturday's scrimmage, Texas coach Steve Sarkisan likely knows which quarterback will start for him Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18143507
Play
Football

Game-by-Game Predictions For 2022 Longhorns Football Season

What is the Texas Longhorns ceiling this season? LonghornsCountry.com goes game by game to find out.

By Matt Galatzan
Bijan
Play
Football

Bijan Robinson Among Todd McShay’s Top NFL Draft Prospects

The Longhorns have one of the top draft-eligible players in their backfield.

By Michael Gresser

We are about to find out. 

Either way, the Coach Sark building plan, in terms of the construction blueprint, just got jet-fuel accelerated.

Get good. Get good fast. Get in line to join the fast-paced parade,

Get you a quarterback - and UT just did.

And now it is time for the Quinn Ewers era to begin on the 40 Acres.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

sarkisian
News

Texas Steve Sarkisian Has 'A Pretty Good Idea' On Horns Starting Quarterback

Entering Saturday's scrimmage, Texas coach Steve Sarkisan likely knows which quarterback will start for him Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18143507
Football

Game-by-Game Predictions For 2022 Longhorns Football Season

What is the Texas Longhorns ceiling this season? LonghornsCountry.com goes game by game to find out.

By Matt Galatzan
Bijan
Football

Bijan Robinson Among Todd McShay’s Top NFL Draft Prospects

The Longhorns have one of the top draft-eligible players in their backfield.

By Michael Gresser
Cole Hutson
Football

Texas OL Cole Hutson Among Top Freshman in Best Position This Season

Hutson could become a key member of the Longhorns' offensive line this season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Bijan:X Worthy
Football

Two Longhorns Make ESPN’s List of Top 100 Players For 2022

The Longhorns have elite top-end talent at two offensive positions.

By Michael Gresser
sarkisian
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Reveals His 'Pleasant Surprise' in WR Room

Texas' receiving room has taken some major hits recently, but Sarkisian labeled one up-and-comer as a "pleasant surprise."

By Zach Dimmitt
Quinn Ewers
News

Longhorns Practice Notebook: Freshmen Shine, QB Performance and New OL Group?

The Texas Longhorns could be relying on youth in some key areas in 2022

By Matt Galatzan
Jalon Daniels
Football

Kansas Jayhawks Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

A look at a few Jayhawks offensive players who could make life difficult for the Texas defense.

By Connor Zimmerlee