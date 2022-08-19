Longhorns Announce Quinn Ewers As Starting QB For Week 1

The Texas Longhorns have announced their new starting quarterback, and it should come as no surprise.

On Monday, Longhorns sports information director John Bianco confirmed that Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns in Week 1 against Louisiana Monroe.

Sarkisian's decision on the starter comes on the heels of an extremely tight quarterback race between Ewers and Hudson Card, and just before the Longhorns' final Saturday scrimmage before their season opener.

And coming off of a 5-7 season with the hopes of making a major improvements, Sarkisian now seems to believe that Ewers is the guy best equipped to make that turnaround happen.

But Ewers isn’t just a 6-3 “can of deodorant” coming to Austin to glaze over the 5-7 stench; he’s a 6-3 pillar, a foundational piece upon which to build.

During his time at Southlake Carroll, he graded out as the No. 2 QB prospect for the 2022 recruiting class on SI99’s preseason list behind Westlake (Austin) Cade Klubnik (Clemson).

Ewers then reclassified to the 2021 class and enrolled at Ohio State, where he eventually lost the starting job competition to Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud.

There are pitfall dangers here. Ewers transfers from Ohio State having accomplished nothing at the college level short of cashing his NIL check.

What if he’s overrated? What if he’s unlucky? What if, Heaven forbid, he’s doesn't pan out as expected?

We are about to find out.

Either way, the Coach Sark building plan, in terms of the construction blueprint, just got jet-fuel accelerated.

Get good. Get good fast. Get in line to join the fast-paced parade,

Get you a quarterback - and UT just did.

And now it is time for the Quinn Ewers era to begin on the 40 Acres.

