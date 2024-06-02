Longhorns Country

Longhorns Taking on Rival Aggies in Winner's Bracket: Live Updates

The Longhorns advance to the regional final with an upset win over the Aggies on Saturday.

The Texas Longhorns (36-22) came out red hot in their first game of the College Station Regional on Friday evening. Taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, they didn't let the moment get to them and instead breezed past the No. 2 seed for a 12-5 blowout win.

It was a well-rounded victory for the Longhorns, with the pitching staff and offense both clicking on all cylinders. Starting with Max Grubbs on the mound, he gave Texas a strong five innings and allowed just four runs. His performance, along with Cade O'Hara and Andre Duplantier II out of the bullpen, made sure Texas needed just three arms all night long.

At the plate, it was a dominant showing. Plating 12 runs on 15 hits and 10 walks, the Longhorns were able to blend extra-base hits with small ball and overwhelm Louisiana's pitching staff in the win. However, it will be a harder task to do so on Saturday as they take on the Texas A&M Aggies (45-13) and their ace Ryan Prager.

Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns take on the Aggies from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park with a chance to get to the regional final.

Live updates will be available after the first pitch

Pregame

The Longhorns' starting lineup is listed below:

1B Jared Thomas

SS Jalin Flores

3B Peyton Powell

RF Max Belyeu

DH Kimble Schuessler

LF Porter Brown

C Rylan Galvan

CF Will Gasparino

2B Dee Kennedy

P Lebarron Johnson Jr.

