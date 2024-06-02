Longhorns Taking on Rival Aggies in Winner's Bracket: Live Updates
The Texas Longhorns (36-22) came out red hot in their first game of the College Station Regional on Friday evening. Taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, they didn't let the moment get to them and instead breezed past the No. 2 seed for a 12-5 blowout win.
It was a well-rounded victory for the Longhorns, with the pitching staff and offense both clicking on all cylinders. Starting with Max Grubbs on the mound, he gave Texas a strong five innings and allowed just four runs. His performance, along with Cade O'Hara and Andre Duplantier II out of the bullpen, made sure Texas needed just three arms all night long.
At the plate, it was a dominant showing. Plating 12 runs on 15 hits and 10 walks, the Longhorns were able to blend extra-base hits with small ball and overwhelm Louisiana's pitching staff in the win. However, it will be a harder task to do so on Saturday as they take on the Texas A&M Aggies (45-13) and their ace Ryan Prager.
Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns take on the Aggies from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park with a chance to get to the regional final.
Live updates will be available after the first pitch
Pregame
The Longhorns' starting lineup is listed below:
1B Jared Thomas
SS Jalin Flores
3B Peyton Powell
RF Max Belyeu
DH Kimble Schuessler
LF Porter Brown
C Rylan Galvan
CF Will Gasparino
2B Dee Kennedy
P Lebarron Johnson Jr.