PREVIEW: Longhorns Squaring Off Against Rival Aggies in Winner's Bracket
This matchup felt inevitable, didn't it folks? From the moment the Field of 64 was announced on Memorial Day, and the Texas Longhorns (36-22) landed in the College Station Regional as the No. 3 seed, this potential matchup was circled on calendars of college baseball fans everywhere.
It came closer to fruition following the Texas A&M Aggies (45-13) opening their postseason run with a strong 8-0 win over the Grambling State Tigers on Friday afternoon. After that it was up to the Longhorns to handle their business against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. And handle business they did.
The Longhorns cruised past the Ragin' Cajuns on Friday night to the tune of 12-5 blowout win, including a seven-run fifth inning that was capped off by a Jalin Flores grand slam. Now, these two bitter rivals are set to square off on Saturday night, with a win sending the victor to the regional final and one game closer to Omaha.
How to watch/listen:
Saturday at 8 p.m. CT (ESPN/Longhorn Radio Network)
Texas A&M by the numbers:
- Record: 45-13
- Runs scored: 508
- Runs allowed: 247
- Team Avg.: .302
- Team Avg. against: .235
- Team ERA: 3.90
Texas A&M wins this game if...
It can come out and ambush whoever the Longhorns throw to start this one. Louisiana appeared ready to do that against Max Grubbs in Texas' opener on Friday, but he settled in and gave Texas five solid innings of four-run baseball. For the Aggies, they will want to avoid a similar outcome on Saturday night.
Fortunately for them, of course, they boast arguably the best offense in the country and have the lineup to do just that. One inning is often all they need to hang a crooked number and break the game wide open. So for the Longhorns, they'll need their pitching staff to be at their absolute best. Otherwise, the Aggies will run away with this one and into the regional final.
Texas wins this game if...
It can replicate its offensive performance from the win over the Ragin' Cajuns. The Longhorns combined the long ball and small ball in a beautiful fashion, making light work of Louisiana's pitching staff. They recorded 15 hits as well as 10 walks in the 12-5 blowout win, including a grand slam off the bat of Jalin Flores.
Runs will definitely come at a premium against the Aggies on Saturday, though, with their ace Ryan Prager on the mound. He posted an 8-1 record this season with a 2.51 ERA, racking up 106 strikeouts against just 15 walks. If the Longhorns can make him work, and show discipline at the plate, they have a strong chance to get into the regional final on Sunday.