Texas Longhorns LB Reacts to Will Muschamp Hire

The Texas Longhorns made a major change to their coaching staff on Thursday with the firing of defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

His replacement is a familiar face for Texas fans, as Will Muschamp will return as the team's defensive coordinator starting next season.

Muschamp will soon arrive to campus and start getting acclimated to the program, and one his top freshman for next season is already excited to get to work.

Tyler Atkinson 'Excited' to Work With Will Muschamp

Tyler Atkinson visits the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas freshman linebacker Tyler Atkinson, who officially signed with the team earlier this month and will be an early enrollee on campus during the spring, reacted to the Muschamp hire on social media.

"Talk about full circle," Atkinson wrote. "I'm excited to have Coach Muschamp in Texas! Let's work!"

Atkinson, the winner of the Gatorade Player of the Year for his home state of Georgia, was also named a finalist for the distinguished honor of the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

During his senior season, Atkinson posted 96 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and 22 quarterback hurries. He was also invited to the Navy All-American Bowl.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during Early Signing Day that Atkinson was a "home run" for the program at linebacker. He will likely see significant action as a true freshman next season.

"I thought we hit a home run at the linebacker position. Obviously, Tyler Atkinson is a fantastic football player for us."

After announcing his commitment on the Pat McAfee Show, Atkinson talked about why he chose the Longhorns over other big programs like the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs.

"What really chose me to go to Texas is the coaches, the relationship piece, the atmosphere," Atkinson said. "You know, I feel like I just can compass everything I want at Texas. I just feel like the way [they're] going to have me playing is the best fit."

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, won't be suiting up alongside Atkinson but told reporters at SEC Media Days this past offseason that he had been impressed with him after the two worked out together.

"He's gonna be a great football player for us," Hill Jr. said. "I've been seeing him, working out with him, I've been around him so I know what type of guy he is. He's gonna be a great football player."

Hill Jr. and Atkinson are both represented by the same agent, David Mulugheta of Athlete's First. This has likely allowed the two a chance at building an early relationship with each other over the offseason and during Atkinson's recruiting process.