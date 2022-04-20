Longhorns Forward Timmy Allen Returning For 2022-23 Season

One of the Longhorns top players will be returning next season

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns Men's Basketball team received a major boost on Wednesday when Timmy Allen elected to return for another season on the 40 Acres.

Allen made his announcement on his personal Instagram.

"I'm coming back," Allen said in his statement. "My last chance for a championship in college with my brothers. This is how my story is supposed to go. It's already written."

In his first season with the Longhorns, Allen was arguably the team's best player, averaging 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds,2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 49.3 percent from the field in 29 minutes per game.

He also became one of the de facto leaders of the team, despite it being his first season in Austin.

"Anything Timmy Allen says, I'm gonna support," Beard said. "(He's) a competitor, he's a perfectionist, and he doesn't sit around thinking about getting a second-place trophy.

Before coming to the Longhorns, Allen was one of the top players available in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Allen was named First-Team All Pac-12 last season, after averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes per game last season.

The 6-foot-6, 198-pound forward also had a fantastic 2019 season, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.2 steals in 31 games.

A top-level recruit coming out of high school, Allen had offers from Texas Tech, UCLA, Utah, USC, Cal, and Arizona State, among others, eventually landing in Utah with the Utes.

