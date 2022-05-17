Alabama WR Agiye Hall Still Expected to Join Longhorns in Summer

According to reports, Agiye Hall will enroll this summer into Texas and be a member of the Longhorns

Speculation surrounding the status of former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall was at an all-time high Tuesday afternoon. For now, the conversation has been cleared up on if he will see the field for Texas in 2022.

According to 247Sports, Hall is still set to join the Longhorns this spring, per his 7-on-7 coach Woodrow Grady. Hall initially committed to Texas last month after electing to enter the transfer portal this spring.

The questions surrounding Hall mostly came from his social media presence on multiple platforms. The 6-3, 218-pound receiver removed all pictures and posts from his Instagram and Twitter linking him to the program.

The question surrounding his social media led to a bit more digging. In the research, it was later discovered that Hall had not enrolled in classes for the summer and was not found in the Longhorns' database as part of the team's roster.

According to Grady, Hall still is planning for classes in June. Only then can the athletic department put his information on the team's website, thus securing his status as a member of the program for the 2022 season.

As a freshman, Hall appeared in seven games for Alabama, recording just four catches for 72 yards. He had two catches for 52 yards during the national championship loss to Georgia but also was credited with a pair of drops in a 33-18 loss to rival Georgia.

Hall is one of two transfers added this offseason by Steve Sarkisian and the Horns at receiver. Wyoming standout Isaiah Neyor joined the Forty Acres squad after two productive seasons with the Cowboys. Last season, Neyor recorded 44 catches for 878 yards and team-high 12 touchdowns.

In an interview with Horns247, Hall said that part of the reason for joining Texas was due to his bond with Sarkisian, who served as offensive coordinator and the lead recruiter for Alabama during the 2020 season. He also said he connected instantly with Big 12 Freshman of the Year Xavier Worthy and former Alabama teammate Jaheel Billingsley.

“I was really with the whole receiver group,” Hall said. “We was really kickin' it with Isaiah Neyor and all them boys.”

Texas is still in the running for reigning Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, who is leaving Pittsburgh after two years. Addison, expected to be the top receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft, is currently mulling over his options between Pitt, USC and Texas.

Former Pitt receivers coach, Brennan Marion, was hired by Sarkisian this offseason. Addison also visited the program and met with the offensive staff earlier this month on campus.

